The Superbike World Championship has given us some very exciting races this year. With Alvaro Bautista on Ducati, Jonathan Rea on Kawasaki and Toprak Razgatlioglu on Yamaha, the factory derivatives have three title contenders on three different bikes. The races are spectacular and often unpredictable, and the statistics and numbers of spectators on the site confirm that the … Continue reading

#SBK #living #golden #age #Rea #happy #protagonist