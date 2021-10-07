The European World Superbike season ended this weekend in Portimao and now the entire circus of production derivatives is moving overseas for the last two rounds of 2021. Or at least it should. Yes, because the next round is scheduled in Argentina, but the situation in South America is far from calm. The Argentine government has in fact closed the borders, significantly complicating the movement of all members of the paddock from Europe to Buenos Aires, the only airport that still allows international flights, and then travel 1000 kilometers to San Juan.

Canceled flights and no alternative solution: this is the situation that the teams are facing, a few days after the hypothetical departure, given that the San Juan round will take place in just under two weeks. Superbike is in chaos, not only from a logistical point of view but also from an economic one. In the absence of scheduled flights, which have decided to cancel their routes following the tightening of restrictions in Argentina, the teams should turn to private companies. But this has a cost that not everyone can bear.

Dorna and the Argentine government are looking for a meeting point and the only solution found so far is the cancellation of the mandatory quarantine. In fact, those coming from outside Argentina are forced to undergo 14 days of quarantine before moving inside the country. But that would not allow the round to take place, as it will take place in less than two weeks. Therefore, once they arrive, the paddock members will not be obliged to remain isolated, as usual.

The problem, however, will be to arrive. Already during the Portimao weekend, logistical problems began to arise, with flights canceled or moved. However, if at first it seemed to be isolated cases, over the days more and more people have had problems. Someone has bought tickets again for the few remaining flights, but not all teams can bear the huge travel costs to move an entire group of people and vehicles. In particular, the problem also arises due to skyrocketing prices, a condition that does not allow many to face the expense.

Sol Alvarez, GRT Yamaha Team Coordinator denounces this through his Twitter profile: “We were forced to change the arrival date, one day later than usual. We now have neither charter nor scheduled flights to get from Buenos Aires to San Juan or Mendoza. Travel agencies suggest we use a private jet. But it is an expense that we cannot afford after what we had to pay for flights to Buenos Aires. Now the hotel also wants to take advantage of the situation, since everything is booked in San Juan. He raised the price by demanding that we pay in cash or leave us on the street. Also, since we don’t know how to get to San Juan, we haven’t rented cars and now there is no availability in the whole province ”.

A surreal situation that arose a few days before leaving for Argentina, which is not only more complicated than expected from a logistical point of view, but risks keeping half the paddock out of the country. In fact, those who will not be able to bear the costs will be forced to stay at home and on the starting grid it will not be possible to see all the bikes, thus affecting the health of the championship. The concern ahead of this round is palpable, however, despite the enormous problems that are being created, it does not seem to be questioned.