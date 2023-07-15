Alvaro Bautista’s first rival has been Toprak Razgatlioglu since the beginning of the season, and in qualifying at Imola, the Yamaha rider proves to be the man who can stop the reigning world champion: with a stratospheric 1’45″959, the Turkish rider takes Superpole and he will start in front of everyone in Race 1. In a session characterized by times canceled due to a yellow flag caused by Iker Lecuona’s crash in the final, the definitive starting grid sees Razgatlioglu and two Ducatis on the front row.

Immediately behind the Turkish we find Axel Bassani, excellent second despite a crash at the beginning of the session. The Motocorsa standard-bearer is the author of a very solid qualifying, marred only by the crash which probably prevented him from signing pole. Bassani is however the best of the independent riders and will start the race ahead of Alvaro Bautista.

The reigning world champion is “only” third at the end of Superpole, after a canceled lap that would have earned him pole position. Bautista pays only 186 thousandths from his first rival in the championship and has shown good pace. His teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi also looked fit at the Imola round despite the aftermath of his Donington injury. However, the Aruba standard-bearer is only eighth at the end of the qualifying session.

Opening the second row we find Andrea Locatelli, author of an excellent second time then canceled in the end of the session. The Yamaha rider from Bergamo sprints ahead of Scott Redding, an excellent fifth with the official BMW. The Briton is the best representative of the Monaco House and precedes the surprise of the day: Bradley Ray. At his debut on the Imola track, the MotoXRacing team rider conquers a splendid sixth position which guarantees him starting from the second row.

Ray is also able to stay ahead of Jonathan Rea, only seventh on this afternoon’s starting grid. The Northern Irishman of Kawasaki precedes the aforementioned Rinaldi, while completing the top 10 are Loris Baz and Danilo Petrucci, ninth and tenth respectively. The other Kawasaki, that of Alex Lowes, is close to the top 10 and is 11th ahead of a somewhat dull Dominique Aegerter this weekend and only 12th, and Xavi Vierge, 13th and best of the Honda riders.

Difficulties for Philipp Oettl, who crashed in the initial stages and 18th at the end of the session. The GoEleven rider precedes Lorenzo Baldassarri, 19th with the Yamaha of the GMT94 team. So are the other two Italians: Gabriele Ruiu is 20th, while Roberto Tamburini, called to replace Hafizh Syahrin in the MIE Racing team, is 22nd.