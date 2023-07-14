The scorching Imola welcomed the riders of the Superbike world championship, who took to the track today for the Friday free practice of the seventh round of the season. Michael Ruben Rinaldi is the master of the Santerno curves, by now more than recovered after the Donington accident. The Aruba rider received the definitive “fit” this morning after FP1 and in the second free practice session he set the best time going to lead the combined time classification.

Surprising hat-trick on this Imola Friday in which the usual names at the top of the standings do not appear. In fact, behind Rinaldi we find Alex Lowes, while in third position is Garrett Gerloff. So we have three different brands in the first three places: the British is the best of the Kawasaki riders, while the American takes the BMW into the top 3 and is the fastest of the independents.

The classification is very short, with close times and 11 riders closed in less than nine tenths. Behind the trio, there is Axel Bassani, in command for most of the second free practice session and fourth at the end of the day. The Motocorsa standard-bearer pays for a delay of just over four tenths from the lead and precedes Andrea Locatelli, fifth and best of the Yamaha riders. In the combined, the Bergamo rider stays ahead of his teammate Toprak Razgatlioglu, author of the sixth fastest time in Friday’s standings.

As many as three red flags characterized the second free practice session, therefore the somewhat revolutionized classification is partly due to the lack of continuity in setting the times. The top riders pay the price: Jonathan Rea is seventh and in FP2 he is precisely the cause of the second red flag exposed for a crash at the last corner without consequences. The Northern Irishman pays half a second off the lead and precedes Alvaro Bautista, only eighth on Friday at Imola.

The reigning world champion starts the home round for Ducati very calmly. He collects 563 thousandths from his teammate and leader of the day and returns to the top 10, but aims to work for the race. Rounding out the group of top ten are Danilo Petrucci and Scott Redding, ninth and tenth respectively.

Good performance by Bradley Ray, who appears at ease at Imola and hangs in 11th position with the Yamaha of the MotoXRacing team. The Briton precedes Loris Baz, 12th with a crash together with Gerloff in the early stages of FP2, and Philipp Oettl, 13th with the Ducati of the Goeleven team. The Hondas are still struggling a lot, with Xavi Vierge in 15th position and Iker Lecuona in 17th place. So the Italians: Lorenzo Baldassarri is 18th, while Gabriele Ruiu is 20th ahead of Roberto Tamburini, 21st.