The Imola round returned to the calendar promising a show and did not disappoint. On the track where yesterday it seemed that Ducati’s dominance could be unchallenged, once again Toprak Razgatlioglu confirms himself as the man capable of beating Alvaro Bautista. The Yamaha rider prevailed in Race 2 which was shortened due to the heat, also thanks to a sensational mistake by the reigning world champion on the first lap which caused him to slip.

Bautista’s dream of winning the record in one season fades as he loses control of his Ducati at Turn 3, ending up in the gravel and leaving the field to his rivals, who put on a show all the way to the checkered flag: it is the Turkish, who conquers the second success of the weekend beating an explosive Axel Bassani.

The Motocorsa team rider came close to dreaming of success, the first in front of his own fans, in the first half of the race. Having taken the lead, he tried to dictate the pace, then having to surrender to the overwhelming power of Razgatlioglu, who put his signature on Race 2 and continues to hold on to world hopes, albeit feeble.

Bassani, however, climbs to the second step of the podium and is the best Ducati rider, the best independent and the only one today able to face a Toprak Razgatlioglu in great form. Valuable points also for Jonathan Rea, more opaque in Race 2 than his rivals, but very constant and solid enough to conquer third place and get on the podium for the second time of the weekend.

The Kawasaki rider pays half a second from Bassani and travels almost alone. In fact, behind him is Andrea Locatelli, fourth but with a gap from the winner and teammate of no less than 6 seconds, four from Rea. The great flash of the Superpole Race of the Yamaha rider is not confirmed in Race 2 and he closes in fourth position. Locatelli stays ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, fifth and only survivor of the Aruba team.

Once again, the surprise of the day is Bradley Ray, who achieves his best result of his career and closes Race 2 with an excellent sixth position. The British rider of the MotoXRacing team immediately appeared to be in tune with Imola and the proof of this is the final position. Behind him we find Loris Baz, first of the BWM riders and seventh. The Frenchman precedes the official standard bearer Scott Redding, eighth, while Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona close the top 10, ninth and tenth respectively.

The Spaniard leads Honda for the first time of the weekend in the top ten positions and precedes the GRT duo, with Remy Gardner 11th and Dominique Aegerter 12th. The other Honda is struggling, Xavi Vierge is only 14th. So the Italians: Lorenzo Baldassarri is 16th and Gabriele Ruiu is 17th. Closes the tricolor group Roberto Tamburini, 18th.