It is one of the most eagerly awaited events of the season, the Imola weekend is finally back on the Superbike World Championship calendar for the first time since 2019. Over the weekend from 14 to 16 July, the iconic Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari will host the production derivatives, which will give show after a three year absence offering fans the opportunity to follow the action live.

After the drama that hit Emilia-Romagna in recent days, the Region, Formula Imola and the Municipal Administration have decided to reserve a special online promotion for residents of Emilia-Romagna. In fact, on the day of June 22, on the site www.autodromoimola.it it will be possible to access the TicketOne portal (official ticket reseller for everyone) with the dedicated promotion: tickets can be purchased at discounted prices, starting from 30 euros for the day ticket on Saturday or Sunday and 35 euros for the 3-day season ticket .

The last time the Superbike World Championship raced at Imola was in 2019, where Jonathan Rea won with the Kawasaki. Alvaro Bautista, a great ruler on his debut, hadn’t managed to win in front of the Ducati home crowd, but this year he will try to score his first success at Santerno. The feat seems obvious, the reigning world champion is the undisputed leader of the championship with an 86-point lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu, second in the standings.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Turkish driver is also short of successes at Imola, while Rea is the most successful driver at the circuit dedicated to Enzo and Dino Ferrari: nine successes signed by the multiple world champion, followed by Carlos Checa, author of five victories, and by Chaz Davies, a four-time winner. Then follow Ruben Xaus and Regis Laconi with three, with two Tom Sykes and 1 each for Troy Bayliss, Chris Vermeulen, Alex Barros, Noriyuki Haga and Michel Fabrizio.

So everything is ready. Next week we fly to Great Britain for the Donington round, to then return to Italy (after the Misano round) for the appointment on the iconic Imola track. Race 2 was not held in 2019 due to the incessant rain, but this year the race weekend was moved from May (when it was last raced) to July. Therefore, an unforgettable weekend awaits you.