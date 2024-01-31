The two days of World Superbike testing in Portimao was more complicated than that of Jerez de la Frontera for Andrea Iannone. But perhaps it was also a bit to be expected, given that in Andalusia it was the Team Go Eleven representative himself who admitted that things had probably gone better than expected.

In the Algarve, the Abruzzo rider continued to search for a feeling with the Ducati Panigale V4 R and seems to have made some interesting steps forward in terms of consistency over race distances. The greatest difficulties emerge when it is time to mount the SCX and SCQ tyres, the softer solutions used in qualifying, because Andrea is not yet able to extrapolate their full potential and this explains his 16th place finish in the standings of the final day of the Portuguese tests.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Andrea Iannone, Team Go Eleven

“Today there was certainly an evolution in terms of pace, we became more effective, a little more competitive. I did my best time with a used tire of 15/16 laps, 1'40″6, I'm happy with this. Instead, I need to better understand how I can make greater use of a newer tire to be more effective”, said Iannone, who however seems to be looking forward with confidence to the first round of the season in Australia, which will finally mark his return to racing after four years.

“This is the last test in Europe before Australia, we still have a lot of work to do, but I think there is an excellent starting point and this gives me hope. I'm excited, we'll see at Phillip Island what we can do”, concluded the pilot from Vasto.