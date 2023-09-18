There are many new circuits appearing on the world calendars. MotoGP and Superbike have welcomed various facilities in recent years and this weekend the prototype world championship will travel to India for the first time in history. But the production derivatives are also preparing for a 2024 full of new features: after the farewell of Mandalika and Imola, the Hungarian round is ready to enter.

It is nothing new that the Balatonring wanted to enter the calendar, in 2010 the Hungarian track was scheduled to enter the MotoGP season, but it was then canceled because the works had not been completed. At the time it was then replaced by the Aragon Grand Prix, present uninterruptedly until 2022. The premier class had also already raced in Hungary in 1990 and 1992, but the scene of the event was the Hungaroring, the same track that hosts Formula 1.

Now Dorna and the Hungarian Mobility Development Agency (HUMDA) are working together to approve both the Hungaroring and the Balatonring to host MotoGP and Superbike. The aim is to include the Balaton Park event already in the 2024 calendar, while it would become a reserve stage for MotoGP in 2024, with the Hungaroring taking over in 2025.

There is therefore great news in the air for the world of production derivatives, which is looking for a replacement for Mandalika’s farewell. Replacing Imola would be Vallelunga, ready to return as Motorsport.com had already anticipated in recent weeks.