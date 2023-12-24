The 2023 World Superbike Championship season has provided many exciting moments, but also some scares. Across all classes, including Superbike, Supersport and Supersport 300, there were a total of 523 crashes. Compared to the previous year (480 falls), the number of accidents increased slightly.
Fortunately, the number of accidents in the premier class has decreased significantly. While 217 accidents were recorded in the 2022 season, in the previous season, with the same number of races, only 172 accidents occurred. The average number of accidents per event was therefore approximately 14.
However, there has been a notable increase in World Supersport: after having only 120 crashes in the 2022 season, the number has risen to 220 this year. As a result, the rate increased by more than 80% compared to the previous year. In the Supersport 300 class, however, there was a slight decline. There were 131 accidents, compared to 143 the previous year.
Which Superbike riders have exceeded the limit most often?
In the Superbike World Championship, Kawasaki rider Alex Lowes was the rider with the most crashes. Although the Briton was unable to participate in all the races, he crashed 15 times. Iker Lecuona (Honda) and Lorenzo Baldassarri (GMT94-Yamaha) also often exceeded the limit.
Also striking is the high crash rate of world champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati). On his way to his second Superbike title, Bautista ended up in the gravel ten times. In comparison, world championship rival Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha)'s crash rate was significantly lower, with two crashes. Razgatlioglu has made virtually no mistakes in the 2023 season. He was knocked down by Lowes in the race in Australia and was the victim of a puncture in Most.
Which track saw the most accidents in 2023?
The Most round recorded the highest number of accidents in the season which ended at the end of October. Across all classes, 65 accidents occurred over the race weekend in the Czech Republic. In the Superbike world championship alone there were 23 crashes.
The lowest number of accidents, however, was recorded in Aragon. Only seven crashes were counted in the WSBK class over the Motorland weekend. Over the course of the weekend, the highest number of accidents occurred in the second free practice session on Friday afternoon (31 crashes) and in Race 2 (41 crashes).
The SBK riders with the most crashes in 2023:
Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) – 15 crashes
Iker Lecuona (Honda) – 13 crashes
Lorenzo Baldassarri (GMT94-Yamaha) – 11 crashes
Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) – 10 crashes
Loris Baz (Bonovo-BMW) – 9 crashes
Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo-BMW) – 9 crashes
Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) – 9 crashes
Michael van der Mark (BMW) – 9 crashes
Michael Rinaldi (Ducati) – 8 crashes
Dominique Aegerter (GRT-Yamaha) – 7 crashes
Eric Granado (MIE-Honda) – 7 crashes
Xavi Vierge (Honda) – 7 crashes
Axel Bassani (Motocorsa-Ducati) – 6 crashes
Remy Gardner (GRT-Yamaha) – 6 crashes
Oliver König (Orelac-Kawasaki) – 6 crashes
Philipp Öttl (GoEleven-Ducati) – 5 crashes
Scott Redding (BMW) – 5 crashes
Tom Sykes (Puccetti-Kawasaki/BMW) – 5 crashes
Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) – 4 crashes
Tito Rabat (Puccetti-Kawasaki) – 4 crashes
Bradley Ray (Motoxracing-Yamaha) – 4 crashes
Danilo Petrucci (Barni-Ducati) – 3 crashes
Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) – 2 crashes
Gabriele Riui (Bmax-BMW) – 2 crashes
Hannes Soomer (MIE-Honda) – 2 crashes
Isaac Vinales (Pedercini-Kawasaki) – 2 crashes
Ryo Mizuno (MIE-Honda) – 1 crash
Hafizh Syahrin (MIE-Honda) – 1 crash
The rounds with the highest number of falls in the 2023:
Most (Czech Republic) – 23 falls
Magny-Cours (France) – 18 falls
Mandalika (Indonesia) – 17 falls
Barcelona (Spain) – 17 falls
Misano (Italy) – 17 crashes
Jerez (Spain) – 16 crashes
Imola (Italy) – 16 crashes
Donington (Great Britain) – 13 crashes
Phillip Island (Australia) – 11 crashes
Portimao (Portugal) – 9 falls
Assen (Holland) – 8 crashes
Aragon (Spain) – 7 crashes
