Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge made their debut this year in the Superbike world championship, making them the authors of a solid debut, moving from MotoGP and Moto2 respectively to replace Alvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam. Lecuona has already conquered a podium in Assen, a third position. He is currently sixth in the general classification, while Vierge is tenth and his best result is a fourth place in Misano.

While it is thought that Lecuona already has a contract with Honda for 2023, it was speculated that Vierge’s saddle was not 100% safe and that the Spaniard was considering a return to Moto2. However, Honda team manager Leon Camier spoke to Motorsport.com in Most last month, ensuring he is 100% happy to confirm Vierge, revealing that the 2023 line-up will be announced very soon.

Camier also pointed out that the idea of ​​offering a seat to Takaaki Nakagami, who will most likely lose his MotoGP saddle in the LCR Honda team to make room for Ai Ogura, from Moto2, is not in the plans. When the HRC SBK team manager was asked if Nakagami was an option for 2023, he replied: “No, not at the moment. It is not in our plans ”.

With top ten finishes in all races, apart from a retirement due to a mechanical problem in Most, Lecuona has overtaken teammate Vierge by 48 points this season so far and finished 13 out of 18 races ahead of his compatriot. Furthermore, Lecuona has been part of the team that has taken victory at the Suzuka 8 Hours since 2014, the first since 2014. The Spaniard who received praise for the pace shown in his first outing on the famous Japanese circuit.

However, Camier stressed that it would be unfair to judge Vierge only based on his Superbike results so far, highlighting the impact of a serious accident at Misano that forced him to undergo surgery for his right hand fracture, in addition to the effects. of a pre-season injury.

“I know this year from the outside it looks like Xavi has been overshadowed by Iker, but that’s not actually the case,” said Leon Camier. “He has had two injuries, such as a broken wrist with six fractures at Misano. And if you look at the Misano superpole, his performances have been incredible. Before that, he broke two ribs at the beginning of the year, so in Aragon he rode amazingly and had two broken ribs. Also, in Assen the following week, the change of direction was really difficult for him. The data shows that he was unable to change direction correctly because of the ribs. When he has a normal weekend, in which everything runs smoothly, his speed is really very good “.

For his part, Vierge made it clear that he would like to continue racing with the Japanese brand in the production derivatives for another season, rejecting the rumors of his return to the paddock of the world championship: “I am very happy with Honda and the whole team, and I think they are happy with me too. I think after the summer break we will have more news. We haven’t talked much about it, but we are happy with each other. I am very happy with my position, I feel that I am in a very team. competitive, it’s a great thing for every rider to be in the factory. We are making great progress. Of course we are not fighting for the positions we want and deserve, but Honda is working very hard, so am I to understand how to get the most out of it. If we continue so, we will arrive “.

Axel Bassani’s name was another of those linked to Honda in place of Vierge in 2023, after another incredible start to the season with his private Ducati Motocorsa Racing. However, when asked in Most about the possibility of a move to Honda, Bassani limited himself to commenting: “I am focused on the track, I leave things off the track to my manager.”