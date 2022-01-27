The two days of testing in Jerez de la Frontera ended early for the HRC team, which yesterday gathered the necessary information to be able to work in view of the next tests. That way he saved a day for the future, just like Jonathan Rea did on day one. Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona continued to carry out the adaptation work on the CBR1000RR-R, testing everything necessary during the initial day of testing.

At the end of the first day, the balance of both drivers was very positive, therefore the HRC team decided to save a day to be exploited soon. The two rookies brought positive feedback inside the garage and it was also seen in the times, although in tests the chronometer never represents a priority. Vierge and Lecuona worked on electronics, settings and tires, clearly different to those they were used to in Moto2 and MotoGP respectively. In particular, Iker Lecuona had to fight again with some pain in his injured hand during the Jerez tests in December.

However, on the whole HRC feels satisfied with the work done during the only completed day. The drivers also appear very happy, with Lecuona aiming to reach the next tests at 100% fitness, while Vierge is determined to continue on the path he has taken, which is giving him positive feedback.

Xavi Vierge, Team HRC Photo by: Honda Racing

“It was a good test session – says Xavi Vierge – with fantastic weather that allowed us to start early and make the most of the time available until five in the afternoon. We were able to ride consistently and keep adapting to the bike. We worked on a lot of things in terms of electronics and setup. We also saw that Pirelli tires work differently from what I was used to, which took a lot of laps to reach optimum performance. These instead have a great grip right away. Overall, I like the fact that I was able to go fast with whatever we tried. I also know the Jerez track very well and this was good to start learning more about this category. Now it will be important to see what our feeling will be on other tracks ”.

Lecuona also expressed his satisfaction: “I am very happy because I felt good and strong on the bike. My hand is not back to 10% yet, but I was able to manage it and I was able to work well with the team. We were able to try everything and complete our to-do list. It was a busy day where we completed a lot of laps, but we were also very lucky with the weather. At the end of the day I felt some pain in my hand, but the test was very satisfying and we saved the second day for another time. Now we focus on preparing for the next tests and making sure we are back in top shape with the hand. “