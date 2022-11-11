The new regulation, announced last month, allows manufacturers in difficulty to make changes to the frame that in normal circumstances would not be allowed due to the strict homologation rules in World Superbike.

Honda was expected to be one of the teams to benefit most from this system, having fallen short of expectations since the introduction of the current CBR1000RR-R in the 2020 season. Speaking after the first session of the Mandalika round, Leon Camier said the bikes by Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge have been modified to improve turning and reduce stress on the rubber.

The HRC team manager also said that the Japanese manufacturer was also able to immediately test the changes made with the new super concession status: “We were able to move the head tube further forward and the swingarm pivot lower. . For us it makes a big difference in the way we load the rubber ”.

Xavi Vierge, Team HRC Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s something we couldn’t do before with the current rules, but now we have more space to put the head tube where we want. Basically, we want to get more rotation on the bike and less load on the front tire. We already have it. tested in the past and it has gone very well, so we will see this weekend how it works. It is the first time we have used it on the track for a race, so we hope to understand more this weekend, ”continued Camier.

The Lecuona weekend got off to a promising start with a second time in the first free practice session, just behind Toprak Razgatlioglu’s Yamaha. However, the Spaniard was taken to the medical center as a precaution after a highside in the second round of practice. Vierge instead signed the fifth fastest time in the Indonesian morning, and then closed FP2 in eighth position.

This season, Honda has only managed to get on the podium once, when it finished third at Assen. HRC, however, has a slight advantage in the constructors’ standings, three points more than BMW, and is fighting for fourth place in the championship.