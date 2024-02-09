2024 will be an important season for Honda, which has struggled in recent years and is now trying to make a winning comeback in World Superbike. This year too, it is focusing on the duo formed by Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge, who are called upon to take the new CBR1000RR-R ever higher.

In terms of color, the Fireblade does not present major changes with the usual blue, red and white, however there are some small changes: the CBR logo has a brighter shade of blue, while a striking blue band adorns the belly. But the real innovations are technical: here is a new aerodynamic and electronic package, the fruits of work in Japan to be able to make a turning point in 2024. The aim of these new components is to improve acceleration and braking.

The riders have already had the opportunity to try the new bike during the winter tests which took place between the end of January and the beginning of February in Jerez de la Frontera and Portimao. On that occasion, Vierge and Lecuona began to approach the 2024 Fireblade with which they will contest the season, which will open at the end of this month in Australia, with the usual round of Phillip Island preceded by the last two days of winter testing.

Xavi Vierge says: “I can't wait for this year to start. We always say that our goal is to win and HRC has made a huge effort to bring us a new and fantastic bike. I'm also working hard to prepare to start the season in a strong way: we want to improve a little in every area. We are able to brake late, but in the final part of braking we have difficulty stopping correctly, so we are working on this aspect, and also on driving. We've already seen that with the new bike and electronics we have more potential in that area, so I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do if we can find a good basic set-up.”

The bikes of Iker Lecuona, Xavi Vierge, Team HRC

Iker Lecuona echoes him: “The two bikes are decidedly different. We started straight away with an improved version last December, with different aerodynamics and different electronics. These are small details, but together they make a big step forward. I feel that the bike is more stable with this aerodynamic package and we can understand the behavior of the bike better. We have to adjust our line a little, but we can use more power and brake a little later. Essentially, the overall feel is different thanks to this combination of new elements. That said, we still have a lot of work to do to put everything together and find the best compromise to be able to exploit the potential of the new parts.”

“I am very happy to be an official rider with the same team for the third year and this means that I am motivated to work hard during the pre-season. I underwent a small surgery on my hand at the beginning of December, so to have time to recover and then have the energy and the right attitude to get back on the bike and work hard in January. I know what my goal is, I know my goals and I know where I want to improve, so I'm trying to focus on these areas with the aim of being able to fight in front of everyone in Australia and beyond. Let's see what will happen…”, concludes the Spaniard.