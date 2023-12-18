There are still two months left until the start of the 2024 World Superbike season, but there is already a lot of anticipation because the starting grid looks decidedly interesting. Many changes, novelties and also confirmations that will make the next championship exciting and, why not, full of surprises.

We start with Alvaro Bautista, the man to beat and highly confirmed in the official Ducati team. The Aruba team will boast an exceptional line-up, with two world champions. Alongside the Spaniard we will in fact find Nicolò Bulega, who moves up from Supersport as reigning champion and takes the place of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who will be working for the Motocorsa team.

Here is the other big news of the season, represented by Jonathan Rea, who will wear blue riding the official team's Yamaha. The six-time world champion embraces a new project and will share the garage with the confirmed Andrea Locatelli. The Northern Irishman's place in Kawasaki is taken by Axel Bassani, who makes his debut with an official bike and will join Alex Lowes.

The GRT pair with Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner is confirmed, as is the Honda duo formed by Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge, as well as Danilo Petrucci again with Barni. Instead, BMW is renewed, which will see Scott Redding in the Bonovo team together with Garrett Gerloff. The official line-up will instead be made up of the confirmed Michael van der Mark and Toprak Razgatliogu, who will make his debut on the M 1000 RR for a new major project.

One name in particular catches the eye when scrolling through the entry list: Andrea Iannone. The rider from Vasto has ended his disqualification and is back on track at full speed. He does it with the Goeleven-designed Ducati, with which he relaunches himself starting from the Superbike. New start also for Sam Lowes, who leaves Moto2 and makes his debut in the series derivatives with the Marc VDS team, also making his debut in the championship. Entirely renewed line-up for the MIE team, which sees Tarran Mackenzie making his debut in SBK together with Adam Norrodin. The formation of the Puccetti team has been confirmed, featuring Tito Rabat.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Start of the race

ENTRY LIST WORLDSBK 2024

No Pilot NAZ MOTORCYCLE TEAM 1 1 Álvaro Bautista EXP Ducati Panigale V4R Aruba.it Racing – Ducati 2 11 Nicolò Bulega ITA Ducati Panigale V4R Aruba.it Racing – Ducati 3 55 Andrea Locatelli ITA Yamaha YZF-R1 Pata Prometeon Yamaha 4 65 Jonathan Rea GBR Yamaha YZF-R1 Pata Prometeon Yamaha 5 22 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 6 47 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 7 77 Dominique Aegerter SUI Yamaha YZF-R1 GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 8 87 Remy Gardner AUX Yamaha YZF-R1 GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 9 7 Iker Lecuona EXP Honda CBR1000RR-R Team HRC 10 97 Xavi Vierge EXP Honda CBR1000RR-R Team HRC 11 21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Ducati Panigale V4R Team Motocorsa Racing 12 9 Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Panigale V4R Barni Spark Racing Team 13 31 Garrett Gerloff USA BMW M 1000 RR Bonovo Action BMW 14 45 Scott Redding GBR BMW M 1000 RR Bonovo Action BMW 15 54 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR BMW M 1000 RR Rokit BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 16 60 Michael van der Mark NED BMW M 1000 RR Rokit BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 17 29 Andrea Iannone ITA Ducati Panigale V4R Team Goeleven 18 5 Phillip Oettl GER Yamaha YZF-R1 GMT94 Yamaha 19 28 Bradley Ray GBR Yamaha YZF-R1 Yamaha MotoXRacing WorldSBK Team 20 27 Adam Norrodin MAS Honda CBR1000RR-R Petronas MIE Racing Honda 21 95 Tarran MacKenzie GBR Honda CBR1000RR-R Petronas MIE Racing Honda 22 53 Tito Rabat EXP Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 23 14 Sam Lowes GBR Ducati Panigale V4R ELF Marc VDS Racing Team See also SBK | Official: Rabat will race with Puccetti as a starter in 2024