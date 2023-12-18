There are still two months left until the start of the 2024 World Superbike season, but there is already a lot of anticipation because the starting grid looks decidedly interesting. Many changes, novelties and also confirmations that will make the next championship exciting and, why not, full of surprises.
We start with Alvaro Bautista, the man to beat and highly confirmed in the official Ducati team. The Aruba team will boast an exceptional line-up, with two world champions. Alongside the Spaniard we will in fact find Nicolò Bulega, who moves up from Supersport as reigning champion and takes the place of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who will be working for the Motocorsa team.
Here is the other big news of the season, represented by Jonathan Rea, who will wear blue riding the official team's Yamaha. The six-time world champion embraces a new project and will share the garage with the confirmed Andrea Locatelli. The Northern Irishman's place in Kawasaki is taken by Axel Bassani, who makes his debut with an official bike and will join Alex Lowes.
The GRT pair with Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner is confirmed, as is the Honda duo formed by Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge, as well as Danilo Petrucci again with Barni. Instead, BMW is renewed, which will see Scott Redding in the Bonovo team together with Garrett Gerloff. The official line-up will instead be made up of the confirmed Michael van der Mark and Toprak Razgatliogu, who will make his debut on the M 1000 RR for a new major project.
One name in particular catches the eye when scrolling through the entry list: Andrea Iannone. The rider from Vasto has ended his disqualification and is back on track at full speed. He does it with the Goeleven-designed Ducati, with which he relaunches himself starting from the Superbike. New start also for Sam Lowes, who leaves Moto2 and makes his debut in the series derivatives with the Marc VDS team, also making his debut in the championship. Entirely renewed line-up for the MIE team, which sees Tarran Mackenzie making his debut in SBK together with Adam Norrodin. The formation of the Puccetti team has been confirmed, featuring Tito Rabat.
Start of the race
ENTRY LIST WORLDSBK 2024
|
No
|
Pilot
|
NAZ
|
MOTORCYCLE
|
TEAM
|
1
|
1
|
Álvaro Bautista
|
EXP
|
Ducati Panigale V4R
|
Aruba.it Racing – Ducati
|
2
|
11
|
Nicolò Bulega
|
ITA
|
Ducati Panigale V4R
|
Aruba.it Racing – Ducati
|
3
|
55
|
Andrea Locatelli
|
ITA
|
Yamaha YZF-R1
|
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|
4
|
65
|
Jonathan Rea
|
GBR
|
Yamaha YZF-R1
|
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|
5
|
22
|
Alex Lowes
|
GBR
|
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|
Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|
6
|
47
|
Axel Bassani
|
ITA
|
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|
Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|
7
|
77
|
Dominique Aegerter
|
SUI
|
Yamaha YZF-R1
|
GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|
8
|
87
|
Remy Gardner
|
AUX
|
Yamaha YZF-R1
|
GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|
9
|
7
|
Iker Lecuona
|
EXP
|
Honda CBR1000RR-R
|
Team HRC
|
10
|
97
|
Xavi Vierge
|
EXP
|
Honda CBR1000RR-R
|
Team HRC
|
11
|
21
|
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|
ITA
|
Ducati Panigale V4R
|
Team Motocorsa Racing
|
12
|
9
|
Danilo Petrucci
|
ITA
|
Ducati Panigale V4R
|
Barni Spark Racing Team
|
13
|
31
|
Garrett Gerloff
|
USA
|
BMW M 1000 RR
|
Bonovo Action BMW
|
14
|
45
|
Scott Redding
|
GBR
|
BMW M 1000 RR
|
Bonovo Action BMW
|
15
|
54
|
Toprak Razgatlioglu
|
TUR
|
BMW M 1000 RR
|
Rokit BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|
16
|
60
|
Michael van der Mark
|
NED
|
BMW M 1000 RR
|
Rokit BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|
17
|
29
|
Andrea Iannone
|
ITA
|
Ducati Panigale V4R
|
Team Goeleven
|
18
|
5
|
Phillip Oettl
|
GER
|
Yamaha YZF-R1
|
GMT94 Yamaha
|
19
|
28
|
Bradley Ray
|
GBR
|
Yamaha YZF-R1
|
Yamaha MotoXRacing WorldSBK Team
|
20
|
27
|
Adam Norrodin
|
MAS
|
Honda CBR1000RR-R
|
Petronas MIE Racing Honda
|
21
|
95
|
Tarran MacKenzie
|
GBR
|
Honda CBR1000RR-R
|
Petronas MIE Racing Honda
|
22
|
53
|
Tito Rabat
|
EXP
|
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|
Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|
23
|
14
|
Sam Lowes
|
GBR
|
Ducati Panigale V4R
|
ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
