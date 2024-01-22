The 2024 World Superbike season is full of great news, but if the winning team doesn't change (or almost), Ducati is on the safe side. Here the Rossa from Borgo Panigale has decided to present its lineup in the splendid setting of Madonna di Campiglio, now a permanent fixture. Alvaro Bautista will be accompanied this year by Nicolò Bulega, who is making his debut in the premier class and both will ride the Panigale V4R to try to win another title, the third in a row.

The new regulation will greatly limit the two-time world champion in particular, but he is not discouraged and is aiming for a third crown, despite very tough opponents. Bautista, like Bulega, will be able to rely on a four-cylinder that comes in a flaming, almost fluorescent red. We will see for the first time in the premier class Nicolò's number 11, who arrives as reigning Supersport champion, together with Bautista's number 1: the two together have three world titles, a line up that on paper is among the most solid and strong of the championship.

We will be able to see the new Panigale V4R in action right away, because tomorrow the two Aruba bearers will fly to Spain, where the first winter tests of 2024 will take place on 24 and 25 January. Jerez de la Frontera will be a testing ground for Ducati , which presents itself today and goes on stage shortly after, with the championship starting at the end of February in Australia, as usual.

Photo by: Ducati Corse Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.It Racing Ducati

Alvaro Bautista states: “It is a great satisfaction to be able to return to a beautiful place like Madonna di Campiglio to present the bikes with which we will face a championship that is extremely challenging, with many changes both in terms of technical regulations and in terms of competition. We will immediately have to work as best we can to adapt to the new rules but in any case I think it will be a very fun season. The goal is to reach our maximum potential as soon as possible so that we can then have fun in every round. There will also be changes inside the garage with a new teammate: Nicolò is young, strong and has shown that he is already fast. I would also like to welcome the new sponsors who will accompany me on a truly beautiful motorbike. The hope is that we can all do an excellent job together and for this I want to wish a special good luck to the guys on my team.”

Nicolò Bulega echoes him: “I am very happy to have had the privilege of participating in this presentation. I remember very well when I was a child following the presentation of Ducati in Madonna di Campiglio and now being among the protagonists of this event fills me with pride. For this I thank the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to get on this Panigale V4R which I find truly beautiful. Let me make a joke: usually when a motorbike is beautiful it must also go fast. This is why we have important expectations for this season. I'm sure we can do well. The package we have available is excellent, I'm very excited and I will try to give my best straight away.”

Stefano Cecconi, Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team Principal, declares: “The 2024 season will certainly be interesting. We will face fascinating challenges also by virtue of the new regulation and the changes among our opponents and this will be a further stimulus for us. However, I have no doubt that the team will continue to work with the same determination to try to achieve great results again. We will rely on the best pair of drivers that a team can field: two reigning world champions. On the one hand Alvaro who certainly needs no introduction, on the other Nicolò in whom we placed great trust which he repaid immediately. We will also have the extraordinary support of Ducati on our side and it is for this reason that we start this season with all the credentials to be able to continue to be protagonists.”