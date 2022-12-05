With the 2022 season over, the riders and teams of the Superbike world championship are already at work for 2023. And the first thing to clarify is who will make up the starting grid. The next championship reserves several new features, with the debut of various riders in the premier class of production-derived derivatives. Furthermore there are movements between the various teams, and at the moment there are still three saddles left without a rider.

The three world leaders, no change for 2023

The three top teams in the championship will not have line-up changes for the 2023 season. Ducati will continue with Alvaro Bautista and Michael Ruben Rinaldi, with whom it will try to confirm the riders and team titles won in 2022. Yamaha will also continue to put their trust in Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli. The team will try to regain the crown conquered with the Turk in 2021.

Finally, Kawasaki will continue with Jonathan Rea, who will contest his ninth season in green in 2023. On the other side of the garage will once again be Alex Lowes. The British pair will fight to return to conquer a title that has been missing for two years now.

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The riders who will make their Superbike debut in 2023

The Superbike world championship will welcome a list of names coming from other championships or categories. Among these stands out Remy Gardner. The Australian, Moto2 world champion in 2021, has been unable to stay in MotoGP and his problems with KTM have left him without a saddle for next year. The son of art will drive the R1 of the GYRT GRT team.

The other Yamaha of the team will be entrusted to another rookie: Dominique Aegerter. The Swiss, who arrives in Superbike on the strength of two consecutive Supersport titles, will ride a 1000cc bike for the first time in his career, after a lifetime of racing in the intermediate classes (with the exception of several participations in the Suzuka 8 Hours).

Danilo Petrucci also appears in the list of new items, despite his vast experience in motorcycling. The rider from Terni, who had already raced in the old Superstock before moving to MotoGP, will contest his first season in the Superbike world championship with Barni’s Ducati.

While he won’t be a full-fledged rookie, Eric Granado must be mentioned. The Brazilian, former MotoE champion and with experience in production derivatives, will contest his first season as a starter in the Superbike world championship with one of the two Hondas of the MIE team. It won’t be Granado’s first time in Superbike, given that he has already participated in 2020 as a substitute.

Lorenzo Baldassarri, like Aegerter, will move up to the Superbike world championship in 2023. The Italian, who had raced in Moto2 until 2021, had a more than good first year in Supersport, finishing as runner-up in the world. In his case, he will race with a Yamaha from the GMT94 team.

Finally, the other rookie is Bradley Rat. The young Briton took the BSB title in 2022 and will compete in a world championship for the first time in 2023, riding the Yamaha of the Motoxracing team.

More news and rumors for 2023

The most talked about signing is certainly that of Garrett Gerloff. The American has closed his chapter in the Yamaha GRT team after three years and will switch to BMW to race in the Bonovo Action team. The signing of Tom Sykes for the Puccetti team is also surprising. The veteran British rider, who won a Superbike title and finished second twice, will return to the world championship after a one-year absence. He will do it riding a Kawasaki for the first time since 2019, when he embraced the BMW project.

Instead, Hafizh Syahrin still doesn’t have a seat for 2023. The Malaysian rider, with great experience in Moto2, made his Superbike debut in 2022 with one of the MIE team’s CBR1000RR-Rs. However he has not yet confirmed whether he will continue next year.