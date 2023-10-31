Andrea Iannone is breathing again: this moment took four years to wait, but today the Abruzzo native put on his leathers and helmet to take to the track in the first tests of the 2024 World Superbike season. The rider from Vasto starts again from the production derivatives in his new competitive life, and does so with the Goeleven team, which today raised the shutter of the garage where the number 29 stood out on the front fairing of the Ducati.

21 laps under the belt for Iannone, who is familiarizing himself with a new bike, a new category, new tires…. In short, a whole new world. But here he is, together with those who will be his rivals next year. Andrea takes measurements of the Panigale V4R, working together with the team that has decided to bet big.

Debut day also for Axel Bassani, who yesterday, on the eve of the tests, already showed up in Kawasaki colours. Having left the Ducati period behind, the Venetian rider now takes over the ZX-10RR which belonged to Jonathan Rea until Sunday. A heavy witness, that of Axel, who by mid-morning boasts 23 laps and is starting to get to know the new weapon with which he will fight in 2024.

Great start for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who moved from the four-cylinder of the official team to that of the Motocorsa formation. Until just before the lunch break, the rider from Romagna was in the top positions. Jonathan Rea’s debut on Toprak Razgatlioglu’s Yamaha was also not bad, the Northern Irishman already made his debut yesterday with the blue colors and is now testing himself with the R1. At the end of the day, the report from Day 1 of the Jerez tests.