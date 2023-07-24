Two weeks after the eagerly awaited Imola round, it’s already time to get back on track for the Superbike World Championship. The production derivatives fly to the Czech Republic for the Most round, the eighth of the season. It will be a very open fight between Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu, who is now definitively the number one opponent of the reigning world champion.

Precisely at Santerno, the Yamaha rider managed to stop the dominance of the Ducati rider by winning two of the three races held and putting himself forward as the main threat for the Spaniard’s reconfirmation in the world championship. Bautista arrives at Most as the leader with a 70-point lead over Razgatlioglu, who is determined to repeat his success on the Czech track as well.

The gap is important, but Toprak won’t let go. However, the two contenders for the title will have to deal with other opponents, ready to enter the fight: first of all Jonathan Rea, fasting from victories this year. The Kawasaki rider is struggling in 2023, but aims to achieve at least one success, although he knows it is difficult, also considering the excessive Ducati power shown by Michael Ruben Rinaldi and above all Axel Bassani, very performing astride the independent Panigale V4R of the Motocorsa team.

The entire Most round will be broadcast live by Sky Sport MotoGP HD starting on Friday, while TV8 will broadcast the two long races live with the Superpole Race delayed.

Sky Sport MotoGP HD times (channel 208)

Friday 28th July

FP1 SBK: 10.30am-11.15am

FP2 SBK: 3.00pm-4.00pm

Saturday 29 July

Superpole SSP: 10:25-10:45

Superpole SBK: 11:10-11:25

SBK Race 1: 2.00pm

SSP Race 1: 3.15pm

Sunday 30 July

Superpole Race SBK: 11.00am

SSP Race 1: 12.30pm

SBK Race 2: 2.00pm

TV8 schedules (channel 8 digital terrestrial)

Saturday 29 July

SBK Race 1: 2.00pm

Sunday 30 July

Superpole Race SBK: 1.00 pm (delayed)

SBK Race 2: 2.00pm