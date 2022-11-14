We have now reached the last act of this 2022 World Superbike season. The paddock moves from Indonesia to Australia with the titles already assigned and the final appointment of the year will be lived without a calculator, but only on the attack. Phillip Island returns to host the production derivatives for the first time since 2020 (the only round played before the lockdown) and for the occasion it will be the end of an incredible championship.

Alvaro Bautista appears in Australia as world champion, after having snatched the scepter from Toprak Razgatlioglu in Mandalika. The Ducati rider will now only think about having fun without anxiety and will want to end a perfect 2022 in style. The Yamaha rider is of the same opinion, who will aim to give a conclusion to a season that saw him lose the lead but not his competitiveness. The Turkish arrives at Phillip Island on the strength of the hat-trick he won in Indonesia and will aim to confirm himself also on the track where he found his first success with Yamaha in 2020.

Phillip Island will be the last chance for Jonathan Rea to return to winning: the Kawasaki rider has not achieved success by now since Race 2 in Estoril in May and, if he came close to Mandalika, in Australia he no longer wants to touch the feat. . The Northern Irishman will have three chances to try and will give everything to end a season below expectations with a twist.

It will be possible to follow the Mandalika round live on Sky, which will broadcast the qualifications and the races live on channel 208. TV8 broadcasts the two races live, with the usual delayed Superpole Race. Attention, because the times vary a little for the time zone. So we will run at the Italian dawn.

Sky Sport MotoGP HD programming

Saturday 19th November

Superpole SSP: 2: 25-2: 45

Superpole SBK: 3: 10-3: 25

Race 1 SSP: 4:30

Race 1 SBK: 6:00

Sunday 20 November

Superpole Race SBK: 3:00

Race 2 SSP: 4:30

Race 2 SBK: 6:00

TV programming 8

Saturday 19th November

