The summer break of the Superbike world championship is approaching, but before turning off the engines it is time to play another race weekend. the production derivatives land in Most for the sixth round of the season. The Czech track will host the championship for the second time in history, having debuted on the calendar last year, and this year will be the turning point of 2022.

In Most, Alvaro Bautista is still the leader, but the ranking shortened at Donington two weeks ago, thanks to the Ducati rider’s first zero in the championship. A crash in Race 1 in fact “facilitated” the recovery of Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu, the main contenders for this season’s title.

The Kawasaki rider himself arrives in the Czech Republic with only 17 points behind the Spaniard and is ready to further reduce the gap in the overall. Rea will in fact look for the first victory in Most, where he has never won yet, with the aim of getting closer to Bautista. But both will have to contend with a reinvigorated Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The reigning world champion in Donington has returned to showing himself last year and, after a start to the season below expectations, has seen himself in great shape. Author of his first hat-trick in his career, the Turk has brought his gap from the leader of the standings to 43 points. They are only the first three to have passed the 200-point threshold and once again demonstrate that they play a different sport than the others, who are fighting for the positions at the foot of the podium.

The entire round of Most can be followed live on Sky Sport MotoGP HD starting from free practice on Friday. TV8 will broadcast the two long races live, as usual. After Donington, the times return to those of Central Europe, so all events must be considered with our local time.

SKY SPORT PROGRAMMING

Friday 29th July

Free Practice 1 SBK: 10: 30-11: 15

Free Practice 2 SBK: 15: 00-15: 45

Saturday 30th July

Superpole SSP: 10: 25-10: 45

Superpole SBK: 11: 10-11: 25

Race 1 SBK: 14:00

Race 1 SSP: 15:15

Sunday 31st July

Superpole Race SBK: 11:00

Race 2 SSP: 12:30

Race 2 SBK: 14:00

TV PROGRAMMING8

Saturday 30th July

Race 1 SBK: 14:00

Sunday 31st July

Superpole Race SBK: 13:00 (delayed)

Race 2 SBK: 14:00