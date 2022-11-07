The end of the 2022 World Superbike season is now less and less and Mandalika is the scene of the penultimate round. The production derivatives are back for the second consecutive year in Indonesia where the title could already be awarded. In fact, Alvaro Bautista presents himself as championship leader and has his first match point in Mandalika, where just a year ago Toprak Razgatlioglu had won his first Superbike title.

Same track, different goals: if the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team rider wants to try to close the games already in Mandalika, the Yamaha Turkish rider will aim to postpone the party as much as possible, holding on to his hopes on a track that last year he gave him the crown. The two are separated by 82 points, an important gap that the reigning champion is determined to mend as much as he can.

A different story for Jonathan Rea, who is mathematically still fighting for the world championship, but in fact he now feels out of the game. The Kawasaki rider pays a 98 point gap from the top and must also fight against a ZX-10RR that does not fully meet his needs. The real goal of the six-time world champion is to return to the top step of the podium. Victory has been missing since May, when he won Race 2 success at Estoril.

It will be possible to follow the Mandalika round live on Sky, which will broadcast the qualifications and the races live on channel 208. TV8 broadcasts the two races live, with the usual delayed Superpole Race. Attention, because the times vary a little for the time zone. So we will run at the Italian dawn.

Sky Sport MotoGP HD programming (channel 208)

Saturday 12th November

Superpole SSP: 2: 55-3: 15

Superpole SBK: 3: 40-3: 55

Race 1 SSP: 5:00

Race 1 SBK: 6:30

Sunday 13th November

Superpole Race SBK: 3:30

Race 2 SSP: 5:00

Race 2 SBK: 6:30

TV programming 8

Saturday 12th November

Race 1 SBK: 6:30

Sunday 13th November

Superpole Race SBK: 6:00 (delayed)

Race 2 SBK: 6:30