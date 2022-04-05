The wait is over! The engines are restarted and the 2022 season is ready to go. Motorland Aragon will host the first round of the Superbike World Championship, which restarts this weekend, kicking off the fight for the championship, which promises to be very close. The duel between Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu returns to the Spanish track, with the Kawasaki rider determined to get back on top and the reigning world champion ready to confirm the title.

But Razgatlioglu and Rea will not be alone in their fight: watch out for Alvaro Bautista, who is back on the Panigale V4R after two years. The Spaniard showed great competitiveness in the winter tests and will certainly want to confirm himself in the race, even if the conditions will be different. The first three are certainly the favorites, but we must not take our eyes off the other drivers, who are ready to do battle in order to be in the game. First of all their respective teammates, who aim to be in the top positions as much as possible in order to try to undermine the three in the fight for the title.

The starting grid is really full of news and confirmations, which make this 2022 season to be experienced. Honda and BMW are looking for the step forward that can lead them to always be in the top positions. The house of the golden wing has aimed at a totally renewed line-up with Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge. The German manufacturer, who will do without Michael van der Mark this weekend, has chosen Scott Redding, in addition to the exceptional couple formed by Eugene Laverty and Loris Baz, under the independent team.

There are also many independent teams that can try to undermine the top positions, as they already demonstrated last year. The goal of 2022 will be to confirm itself and to improve further. All this will make the season even more exciting and full of unknowns, also in light of the winter tests that showed great balance in the middle of the group.

Not only Superbike: there will also be a great deal of attention for Supersport, which in 2022 will present itself with a new regulation and several innovations, first of all the entry of Ducati. The Red from Borgo Panigale has already shown great competitiveness with Nicolò Bulega and many eyes will be on the garage of Oli Bayliss, son of the legendary Troy. But there will also be Dominique Aegerter, reigning champion determined to reconfirm himself to make room in the premier class of production derivatives. The Swiss will be threatened by Evan Bros, who instead with Lorenzo Baldassarri will want to return to the top after the title escaped for a while in 2021.

The whole weekend of the Aragon round can be followed live on Sky Sport MotoGP, channel 208, starting on Friday free practice. TV8 will broadcast the two Superbike races live, while the Superpole Race will be broadcast on a deferred basis.

