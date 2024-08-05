The Superbike World Championship returns to action after the usual break and flies to Portugal, where one of the most anticipated rounds of the 2024 season will take place this weekend. For the first time, in fact, the race will be held at sunset and the production-derived bikes will experience an almost nocturnal event.

Race at dusk on the rollercoaster of Portimao, which will certainly be particular and suggestive, but will represent a new unknown that the Superbike riders will have to get used to. The different conditions than usual, however, do not scare the riders, who are ready to renew the challenge for the title. Toprak Razgatlioglu arrives in the Algarve as the undisputed leader of the championship, after having conquered the third consecutive hat-trick in Most and having consolidated the lead.

The BMW Turk arrives in Portimao with 303 points and a 64-point advantage over Nicolò Bulega, who had a solid debut season. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rookie has overtaken his teammate Alvaro Bautista in the standings and is now a candidate for Razgatlioglu’s main championship rival.

The reigning world champion is having a complicated 2024, but everything suggests that he is ready to renew for another year and aims to reverse the trend of the season. The Spaniard arrives in Portugal with a gap of 104 points from the top. Bautista will also have to watch his back from fierce opponents, starting with his brand teammates Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Iannone, who climbed onto the podium in the Czech Republic and are determined to confirm their performance in the Algarve.

The entire Portimao round can be followed live on Sky Sport MotoGP HD (channel 208) starting from Friday’s free practice, while TV8 will broadcast the two long races on Saturday and Sunday. Pay attention to the times, which are completely different from usual for the sunset appointment.

Sky Sport MotoGP HD Schedule (Channel 208)

Friday 9th August

13:20-14:00 – WorldSSP FP1

14:15-15:00 – WorldSBK FP

5.55pm-6.35pm – WorldSSP Superpole

19:00-19:45 – WorldSBK FP2

Saturday 10th August

3.45pm-4pm – WorldSBK Superpole

17:30 WorldSSP Race 1

19:00 – WorldSSP Race 2

Sunday 11th August

3.45pm – WorldSBK Superpole Race

17:30 – WorldSSP Race 2

19:00 – WorldSBK Race 2

TV8 TV schedules

Saturday 10th August

19:00 – WorldSBK Race 1

Sunday 11th August

18:00 – Superpole Race (delayed)

19:00 – WorldSBK Race 2