One of the most awaited moments of the season has arrived, the Superbike world championship arrives in Romagna, where the Misano Round will be held this weekend. Once again, everyone is on the lookout for Alvaro Bautista, who arrives at the Ducati appointment as leader and freshly renewed with the Borgo Panigale red.

Just the Spaniard comes to the Misano round strong in the great domination he put in place in this first phase of the championship and mindful of last year’s excellent results: the reigning champion triumphed in both Race 1 and Race 2, only Toprak Razgatlioglu he denied the hat-trick.

The Turkish rider will be at Misano again this year as the first (and probably only) rival capable of stopping Bautista’s excessive power. For Toprak this will be the last round in Misano dressed in Yamaha colours, because just a week ago he announced his move to BMW starting from 2024.

Jonathan Rea, on the other hand, has remained more on the sidelines and continues to struggle with respect to his two rivals even in these first races of the year. The Kawasaki rider is still short of victories this year and will aim for Misano as a turning point. But it won’t be easy, above all because he will have to face other rivals, Andrea Locatelli is doing well at the start of the season, but Axel Bassani will also be ready for redemption after a round in Barcelona in which he failed to express his potential .

The entire Misano round will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky channel 208). The European timetable makes viewing easier and there will be no time zones to check, while TV8 will broadcast the two long races live and the Superpole Race delayed, as usual.

Sky Sport MotoGP HD times (channel 208)

Friday June 2nd

FP1 SBK: 10.30am-11.15am

FP2 SBK: 3.00pm-3.45pm

Saturday June 3rd

Superpole SSP: 10:25-10:45

Superpole SBK: 11:10-11:25

SBK Race 1: 2.00pm

SSP Race 1: 3.15pm

Sunday 4th June

Superpole Race SBK: 11.00am

SSP Race 1: 12.30pm

SBK Race 2: 2.00pm

TV8 schedules (channel 8 digital terrestrial)

Saturday June 3rd

SBK Race 1: 2.00pm

Sunday 4th June

Superpole Race SBK: 1.00 pm (delayed)

SBK Race 2: 2.00pm