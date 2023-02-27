The 2023 season has finally begun and the Superbike has already offered a great show to enthusiasts, who however won’t have to wait long before seeing the factory derivatives on the track again. In fact, the world championship moves to Indonesia, where the second round of the year will take place this weekend. We arrive at Mandalika with many questions, but also with a great confirmation: Alvaro Bautista and Ducati are the reference in the championship.

The reigning champion goes to Lombok as leader of the standings, already more than 30 points ahead of Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu, who appeared to be in decided difficulty in the opening round. However, according to the Spaniard, this year there are more opponents than the two he fought with last year. In fact, if you look at the standings, in second position we find Andrea Locatelli, who did well in Australia, while immediately behind is Michael Ruben Rinaldi, also author of a brilliant start to the championship.

Mandalika will be the scene of confirmations of values ​​on the pitch, with the opponents forced to chase but also to reduce the gap if they want to fight throughout the season. Jonathan Rea is looking for the spark after a dull weekend studded with technical problems, while Toprak Razgatlioglu will have to redeem himself after the difficulties at Phillip Island and the zero in Race 2, in which he was hit by an innocent Alex Lowes.

The Mandalika round will be broadcast live on Sky starting from Saturday, when the Superpole will be broadcast on channel 208 (Sky Sport MotoGP HD). We will then continue with Race 1, while on Sunday we start with the Superpole Race and then conclude with Race 2. Pay attention to the timetables, because this weekend too we will have to set the alarm clock for dawn.

Sky Sport MotoGP HD times (channel 208)

Saturday 4th March

Superpole SSP: 2:55-3:15

Superpole SBK: 3:40-3:55

SSP Race 1: 5am

SBK Race 1: 6.30am

Sunday 5th March

Superpole Race SBK: 3.30am

SSP Race 1: 5am

SBK Race 2: 6.30am

TV8 schedules (channel 8 digital terrestrial)

Saturday 4th March

SBK Race 1: 6.30am

Sunday 5th March

Superpole Race SBK: 3.30am

SBK Race 2: 6.30am