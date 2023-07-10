The engines of the Superbike world championship are rekindled, and this weekend it is back in action and it does so on the iconic Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola. The production derivatives arrive at Santerno for the first time since 2019, when the last edition was staged. It was Jonathan Rea who won and relaunched in the world championship on that occasion, but this time we are presented with a very different situation. Different references for everyone and cards on the table changed after four years, but always with one goal: Alvaro Bautista will be the man to beat.

The reigning world champion arrives at Ducati’s home round as the undisputed leader, but this year decidedly more aware and experienced than he was in 2019. His current lead over the first of his pursuers is no less than 93 points, Toprak Razgatlioglu is second and until now the only one able to have prevented the reigning world champion from monopolizing the top step of the podium.

In fact, the Yamaha rider triumphed in the Donington Superpole Race (in addition to that of Mandalika), beating Bautista and definitively standing as the Aruba rider’s main rival. However, the situation is different for Jonathan Rea, whose last victory dates back to Phillip Island last year and in 2023 he is still fasting from successes. He tried at his home round two weeks ago, but in vain.

Imola will also be an important round for the many home riders, starting with Michael Ruben Rinaldi. The future of the Aruba standard-bearer is still unknown, at Santerno he will want to redeem himself after a round in Donington that was decidedly below expectations and ended with a bad crash. Just a big scare, but on Thursday he will have to undergo a new medical examination to receive the “fit”. Axel Bassani will also be ready to give his all, contending for the position of best independent with a reinvigorated Danilo Petrucci, on the strength of the podium conquered in Great Britain two weeks ago. Attention also to Andrea Locatelli, who has shown great growth in this first part of the season.

The entire Imola round will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Channel 208) starting on Friday. We start with free practice, and then we get closer to the race on Saturday morning with the Superpole. Race 1 and Race 2 will be staged at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday respectively, interspersed with the Superpole Race on Sunday at 11am. TV8 will broadcast the two long races live and the short one delayed.

Sky Sport MotoGP HD times (channel 208)

Friday 14th July

FP1 SBK: 10.30am-11.15am

FP2 SBK: 3.00pm-4.00pm

Saturday 15 July

Superpole SSP: 10:25-10:45

Superpole SBK: 11:10-11:25

SBK Race 1: 2.00pm

SSP Race 1: 3.15pm

Sunday 16 July

Superpole Race SBK: 11.00am

SSP Race 1: 12.30pm

SBK Race 2: 2.00pm

TV8 schedules (channel 8 digital terrestrial)

Saturday 15 July

SBK Race 1: 2.00pm

Sunday 16 July

Superpole Race SBK: 1.00 pm (delayed)

SBK Race 2: 2.00pm