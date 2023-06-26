After a three-week hiatus, the Superbike World Championship restarts its engines and flies across the Channel, where this weekend it will contest the sixth round of the season. The scene of a new challenge is the historic Donington circuit, where Alvaro Bautista presents himself as the undisputed leader of the standings, followed by Toprak Razgatlioglu, second at a distance.

The reigning world champion arrives in Great Britain on the strength of the test carried out in recent weeks astride the Desmosedici, Ducati’s prize for winning the title last year. But it’s already time to get back to thinking about SBK, where he leads the standings with an 86-point lead over the Yamaha rider, who will try to slow down the Ducati rider’s run-up on the English track.

Bautista is looking for his first victory at Donington, on this track he has never been on the top step of the podium, while Razgatlioglu scored his first hat-trick last year and in 2018 he reached the podium for the first time in the Superbike world championship. Therefore, it is a track that is well suited to the Turkish and that will put the Spanish to the test, who however will try to interrupt his hegemony.

They won’t stand by and watch their opponents, first of all Jonathan Rea. The Northern Irishman arrives at his home track determined to get the best possible result. Victory to date is not a realistic option, as he himself has stated, but in front of the public he will try to prove himself wrong with his Kawasaki. Attention also to Michael Ruben Rinaldi, on the strength of a solid weekend at Misano, and to Axel Bassani, who is showing himself more and more consistently in the top positions step by step.

The Donington round will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) starting from Friday’s free practice. The qualifying session and Race 1 will then follow, which will start at 15:00 (Italian time). Attention to the change of times on Sunday: the Superpole Race will start at 14:00 (Italian time), while Race 2 will be postponed to 17:00 (Italian time).

