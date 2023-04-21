The World Superbike calendar has returned to its pre-pandemic shape, therefore a month has now passed since the last round held in Indonesia. The production derivatives are back on track for the third round of the championship, this weekend we fly to Assen, which kicks off the European season. The battle for the title is renewed on the historic Dutch track, with Alvaro Bautista as the big favourite.

The reigning world champion presents himself as the undisputed leader of the standings, already boasting 37 lengths over his direct pursuer Toprak Razgatlioglu. This is an important advantage after only two rounds, in which the forces on the field appeared quite clear. The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider doesn’t want to leave anything to his opponents and will aim to further increase his lead in the championship.

On the other hand, the Turkish rider will try to reduce the gap despite the technical performance of his Yamaha not being on the same level as Bautista’s. However, Toprak arrives at Assen loaded with the MotoGP test he carried out at Jerez last week. The 2021 world champion is back on the saddle of the M1 for some “MotoGP tests”, but the time has come to focus again on the Superbike, of which he wants to be king again.

More delayed is Jonathan Rea, who continues to appear to be in difficulty with his Kawasaki. The Northern Irishman is only sixth in the championship with a good 68 points behind leader Bautista. A far from easy start to the season for the six-time world champion, author of several missteps that relegate him to the back-up positions in the general classification.

Rea is forced to chase and he has a platoon of three Italians ahead of him in the championship: Andrea Locatelli comes to Assen in third position in the standings, ahead of an excellent Axel Bassani, fourth, while Michael Ruben Rinaldi is fifth. All eyes therefore on the Italian pilots, but we will also have to pay attention to other outsiders, who could ruin the plans of the favourites.

The entire Superbike weekend will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP HD (channel 208), while TV8 will broadcast the two main races unencrypted, as usual. The times return to the usual ones, returning to Europe and not having the time zone.

