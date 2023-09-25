The Superbike World Championship is drawing to a close, immediately after the Aragon weekend it is time to turn the page and look towards the Portimao event, scheduled for this weekend. It will be the last back-to-back of the season, with Alvaro Bautista who can close the games. If winning the world championship in Aragon was difficult also due to the fall the reigning champion suffered in Race 1, it will be tough to beat him in the Algarve.

However, Toprak Razgatlioglu has proven that it’s not always that easy for the Spaniard and will give a hard time on one of his favorite tracks. If Bautista and the Ducati are in an incredible state of grace, the Turk faces his penultimate weekend as a Yamaha rider knowing that he can do well on a track suited to him and the R1. Also watch out for a reinvigorated Jonathan Rea, who showed himself to be decidedly combative in Aragon and will also want to respond in Portimao.

If the trio of wonders continues to make a difference, we must not forget “the oustiders”. Michael Ruben Rinaldi triumphed in Aragon and will try to repeat himself in Portimao, just as Andrea Locatelli came close to the podium, betrayed only by his Yamaha. There are many riders who aspire to get closer to the top three; therefore, once again the Portimao round will not be so obvious.

Sky Sport will broadcast the entire Portimao round live, starting with free practice on Friday. On TV8 you will be able to follow the races live, as usual. Be careful, because Portugal has a one-hour time difference compared to Italy, so the times are postponed by an hour compared to the usual program.

Sky Sport MotoGP times (channel 208)

Friday 29 September

FP1 SBK: 11.30am-12.15pm

FP2 SBK: 16:00-16:45

Saturday September 30th

SSP Superpole: 11.25am-11.45am

SBK Superpole: 12.10-12.25

SBK Race 1: 3pm

SSP Race 1: 4.15pm

Sunday 1st October

Superpole Race SBK: 12:00

SSP Race 1: 1.30pm

SBK Race 2: 3pm

TV8 timetables (digital terrestrial channel 8)

Saturday September 30th

SBK Race 1: 3pm

Sunday 1st October

SBK Superpole Race: 2.00pm (delayed)

SBK Race 2: 3pm