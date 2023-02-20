Phillip Island, the place where everything ends but where it all starts again. Last year the Australian track closed the curtain on the splendid 2022 season and this weekend it reopens it to kick off a 2023 that promises to be exciting and full of confirmations but also of novelties. We return to Australia, where the season starts again at the end of February, thus resuming the pre-pandemic tradition.

The most awaited is undoubtedly Alvaro Bautista, who arrives in Australia with the determination to start the defense of the title and confirm himself for the second consecutive year. The Spaniard is the man to beat, and even in the winter tests he proved to form an incredible combination with his Ducati Panigale V4R. He also pays attention to his teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, looking for redemption after an opaque 2022. The rider from Romagna seems to have started the year on the right foot and the Phillip Island round will be the first test bench to confirm the good sensations of the tests.

However, the rivals will not stand by and are ready to attack. Toprak Razgatlioglu has shown some progress during the pre-season and also in 2023 he can be Bautista’s first opponent in the fight for the title. The Yamaha rider wants to bring the title back to Iwata after 2021 and to do so he has worked hard with the team to improve the areas where the R1 was most lacking. The results seem to come, but the race will then provide the answers.

Not even Jonathan Rea holds back, who last year was unable to keep up with Toprak and Alvaro. The Northern Irishman worked together with Kawasaki this winter to close the gap from the first two and there was a lot of satisfaction in seeing the progress in the tests. The six-time world champion should never be taken out of the game, as he always proves he can be in the game, and so he wants to continue in 2023 as well.

There are many novelties for this season, starting with the rookies: the starting grid is enriched with the reigning Supersport world champion Dominique Aegerter. The Swiss arrives in Superbike astride the Yamaha of the GRT team and joins Remy Gardner, who is also making his debut in production-derived after his MotoGP adventure.

Although in the fight for the place in SBK between Aegerter and Lorenzo Baldassarri there seemed to be no room for both, the Italian managed to make his debut in the top class with the Yamaha of the GMT94 team and he too will make up the grid. Again tricolor among the rookies, with an exceptional name: Danilo Petrucci, who has embraced the Superbike project and this year is making his debut with the Ducati of the Barni team. An uphill start for the rider from Terni, who struggled during the tests but who aims to have fun during the season.

The Phillip Island round will be broadcast live by Sky Sport MotoGP HD (channel 208) and by Now TV. Free-to-air TV8 will broadcast the three Superbike races. Be careful because it starts immediately with the time zone and you will need to set the alarm clocks to follow the action of the world championship live.

Sky Sport MotoGP HD times (channel 208)

Saturday 25 February

Superpole SSP: 2:25-2:45

Superpole SBK: 3:10-3:25

SSP Race 1: 4.30am

SBK Race 1: 6:00

Sunday February 26th

Superpole Race SBK: 3.00am

SSP Race 2: 4.30am

SBK Race 2: 6:00

TV schedules8

Saturday 25 February

SBK Race 1: 6:00

Sunday February 26th

Superpole Race SBK: 3.00am

SBK Race 2: 6:00