We are at the end of this exciting season, the Superbike moves to Jerez de la Frontera for the last event of 2023, the decisive one that will award the title. It will probably just be a formality, 2 points are enough for Alvaro Bautista to confirm his lead and win his second consecutive world championship. However, Toprak Razgatlioglu will try to slow down the Ducati rider’s run and leave Yamaha with a heavy haul.

The Jerez circuit returns to be the scene of a race after several years of absence, and it does so by representing the last act of this season which saw the curtain rise on the Andalusian track, where the winter tests took place. Everyone will therefore already have a point of reference, so we will also need to pay close attention to the world champion outsiders, who however will want to end 2023 with a bang.

Between confirmations and farewells, the last round of the Superbike will be all to be experienced, before the scenarios change radically in 2024 (which we will already be able to get a taste of next Tuesday in the pre-season tests).

The entire Jerez de la Frontera round will be broadcast on Sky Sport Arena (channel 204) and Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 208) from Friday, when the first free practice starts. As usual, on Saturday and Sunday the races will be broadcast live on Sky and TV8 (with the exception of the Superpole Race which will be deferred and free-to-air). Attention because the morning appointments will be on Sky Sport Arena to coincide with the MotoGP in Thailand (here are the times).

Sky Sports times

Friday 27 October

FP1 SBK: 10.30-11.15am (Sky Sport Arena)

FP2 SBK: 3.00pm-3.45pm (Sky Sport MotoGP)

Saturday October 28

SSP Superpole: 10.25-10.45 (Sky Sport Arena)

SBK Superpole: 11.10am-11.25am (Sky Sport Arena)

SBK Race 1: 2.00pm (Sky Sport MotoGP)

SSP Race 1: 3.15pm (Sky Sport MotoGP)

Sunday October 29th

SBK Superpole Race: 11:00 (Sky Sport Arena)

SSP Race 1: 12.30pm (Sky Sport MotoGP)

SBK Race 2: 2.00pm (Sky Sport MotoGP)

TV8 timetables (digital terrestrial channel 8)

Saturday October 28

SBK Race 1: 2.00pm

Sunday October 29th

Superpole Race SBK: 1pm

SBK Race 2: 2.00pm