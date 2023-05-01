Back to action! This weekend the Superbike world championship restarts its engines and moves from Holland to Spain, where the fourth round of the 2023 season is held in Barcelona. We return to Montmelo, the scene of winter tests that make Ducati’s opponents stronger and more aware of being able to try to slow down the increasingly leading Bautista-Panigale duo.

The reigning world champion arrives at his home round as leader, already 56 points ahead of his direct opponent Toprak Razgatlioglu. On the Catalan track, the Turkish rider will try to confirm himself as the man who can try to beat Bautista, having missed out on victory at Assen. Stopping the Ducatis on this track won’t be an easy task, but the Yamaha rider won’t be the only one wanting to put a stop to the Spaniard’s furious run-up.

Jonathan Rea arrives in Barcelona reinvigorated by the good results in Assen, he came close to success in the Netherlands and is trying to get back on the top step of the podium after a good lack of victories. However, only fifth in the championship, he has to start the comeback, but he will have to deal with an Andrea Locatelli in excellent shape. The Yamaha rider is third in the general standings and on the Catalan track he will try to find his first success in his career. Axel Bassani is also ready, fourth in the standings and on the strength of a podium obtained here.

The entire Barcelona round will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky channel 208). The European timetable makes viewing easier and there will be no time zones to check, while TV8 will broadcast the two long races live and the Superpole Race delayed, as usual.

Sky Sport MotoGP HD times (channel 208)

Friday 5th May

FP1 SBK: 10.30am-11.15am

FP2 SBK: 3.00pm-3.45pm

Saturday 6th May

Superpole SSP: 10:25-10:45

Superpole SBK: 11:10-11:25

SBK Race 1: 2.00pm

SSP Race 1: 3.15pm

Sunday 7 May

Superpole Race SBK: 11.00am

SSP Race 1: 12.30pm

SBK Race 2: 2.00pm

TV8 schedules (channel 8 digital terrestrial)

Saturday 6th May

SBK Race 1: 2.00pm

Sunday 7 May

Superpole Race SBK: 1.00 pm (delayed)

SBK Race 2: 2.00pm