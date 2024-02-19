The wait is over, Superbike starts again for a new season, which promises to be full of new features with many unknowns. There are many questions on the eve of the Phillip Island round, but it will be the track itself that will give us the first answers, already this weekend we will be back in action for the inaugural 2024 event.

As usual, we start from Australia, where the reigning world champion is expected. Alvaro Bautista restarts from Phillip Island to defend the title, but he will have to watch his back from fierce opponents and, above all, he will test his physical condition, which was not 100% during the winter tests. For the Spaniard, a watchful eye on his new neighbor in the garage, Nicolò Bulega, who defeated the competition in the winter tests and is looking for his first confirmations as a rookie at Phillip Island.

The spotlight is on not only Ducati, but also this year's big news: let's start with Toprak Razgatlioglu, who will contest his first race as a BMW rider this weekend. After leaving Yamaha, the Turk embraced a new project, a crazy idea for many which, however, in the tests did not prove to be as wicked as many believed. Taking his place at Yamaha is Jonathan Rea, who has decided to face a new challenge by leaving Kawasaki after many years and six world titles.

Phillip Island will remain engraved in the memory of Andrea Iannone, who returns to racing four years after his disqualification for doping: great attention is also paid to the rider from Vasto, who starts again from Superbike and does so with the Goeleven team. The Italian performed well in the tests and now wants to test himself in the race. New beginning also for Axel Bassani, who takes over from Jonathan Rea at Kawasaki and begins his adventure as an official rider this weekend.

Among the great news, the Superbike returns to the track with many confirmations, which have chosen continuity to carry forward growth projects. From Honda to Barni with Danilo Petrucci, passing through Alex Lowes (who shares the track with his brother Sam, making his debut with the Ducati of the Marc VDS team) and Andrea Locatelli, the World Championship is ready to restart.

The Phillp Island round will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 208) starting from Friday, exceptionally. We start with the first free practices, before arriving at the races on Saturday, which will also be broadcast live on TV8. The weekend ends with the Sunday races. Pay attention to the times, in Australia they are 10 hours ahead, so fans will have to set the alarm clock.

Sky Sport MotoGP times (channel 208)

Friday 23 February

WorldSSP FP1: 00:25-01:05

WorldSBK FP1: 01:20-02:05

WorldSSP Superpole: 04:55-05:35

WorldSBK FP2: 06:00-06:45

Saturday 24 February

WorldSBK Superpole: 03:00-03:15

WorldSSP Race 1: 04:30

WorldSBK Race 1: 06:00

Sunday 25 February

WorldSBK Superpole Race: 03:00

WorldSSP Race 2: 04:30

WorldSBK Race 2: 06:00