We have now reached the final and decisive stages of the 2023 World Superbike season, which will contest its third-to-last round this weekend. Motorland Aragon will be the scene of the tenth round and the challenge is renewed in Alvaro Bautista’s home. If at a certain moment in the season everything seemed obvious, the reigning world champion appears in front of his audience with the awareness of having to watch his back from a fierce Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Winner of two out of three races at Magny-Cours two weeks ago, the Turk has no intention of letting Alvaro Bautista escape in the championship. The two are separated by 57 points, which is a lot but not so many as to make the Ducati Spaniard feel calm. This round, therefore, will be key to outlining what the season finale will be.

There will be no shortage of surprises and twists, because the others will not stand by and watch. Between changes and confirmations, there will be many riders who will want to impose themselves, starting with Jonathan Rea and Michael Ruben Rinaldi. The latter performed well two weeks ago in France and will try to repeat himself to conclude this last part of the season in the best possible way with Ducati, before leaving the Aruba team. The same goes for the Northern Irishman, who will wear the Yamaha colors starting next year.

The entire Aragon round will be broadcast live by Sky Sport Max (channel 205) and Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 208) due to the coincidence with the MotoGP in India (here are the times). TV8 will broadcast the Saturday and Sunday races free-to-air, as usual. The times for the Aragon round are the usual, but pay attention to the channels, which will change over the course of the weekend.

Sky Sport Max (channel 205) and Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 208) times

Friday 22 September

FP1 SBK: 10.30-11.15am (Sky Sport Max)

FP2 SBK: 3.00pm-3.45pm (Sky Sport MotoGP)

Saturday September 23

SSP Superpole: 10.25am-10.45am (Sky Sport Max)

SBK Superpole: 11.10am-11.25am (Sky Sport Max)

SBK Race 1: 2.00pm (Sky Sport MotoGP)

SSP Race 1: 3.15pm (Sky Sport MotoGP)

Sunday September 24th

Superpole Race SBK: 11:00 (Sky Sport Max)

SSP Race 1: 12.30pm (Sky Sport Max)

SBK Race 2: 2.00pm (Sky Sport Max)

TV8 timetables (digital terrestrial channel 8)

Saturday September 23

SBK Race 1: 2.00pm

Sunday September 24th

SBK Superpole Race: 1.00pm (delayed)

SBK Race 2: 2.00pm