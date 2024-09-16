Italy is back in the spotlight in the Superbike World Championship, because this weekend we are back in action on the Cremona track. It will be the debut on the world stage for the Lombardy track, renovated over the last year to accommodate the production-derived bikes. After much anticipation, this weekend sees the ninth round of the 2024 season, which could be crucial in terms of the title.

We left off just two weeks ago with a surprising Magny-Cours that saw some notable absences: Toprak Razgatlioglu was forced to skip the French event due to a pneumothorax sustained in a bad fall in free practice. The championship leader will be in Cremona, but his presence on the track is still in doubt, he will need the OK from the doctors. Alvaro Bautista also missed Race 2, having fractured a rib in the fall on Sunday morning in the Superpole Race.

The absence of the two protagonists has opened the way for Nicolò Bulega, who will have a great opportunity on his home track. The rookie of the Aruba team will aim to get closer to Razgatlioglu in the championship, but we will have to wait for the doctors’ response to know if the Turk and the title holder will be able to take to the track. An eye also on Jonathan Rea, who stopped on Sunday at Magny-Cours due to a fractured right thumb. Will he return to action or will he have to rest?

There are many questions surrounding the ninth round of the Superbike World Championship. But to get the answers to every question, you can follow all the action live on Sky Sport Arena (channel 204). The Pay TV will broadcast the entire weekend live. Be careful when changing channels, as it is necessary to coincide with MotoGP in Misano. TV8 will broadcast all the races on a delayed basis to make room for both MotoGP and Formula 1, which is busy in Singapore this weekend.

Sky Sport Arena TV schedule (channel 204)

Friday 20th September

10:20-11:05 – WorldSBK FP1

11:20-12:00 – WorldSSP FP

15:00-15:45 – WorldSBK FP2

16:00-16:40 – WorldSSP Superpole

Saturday 21st September

11:00-11:15 – WorldSBK Superpole

2.00pm – WorldSBK Race 1

15:15 – WorldSSP Race 1

Sunday 22nd September

11:00 – WorldSBK Superpole Race

2.00pm – WorldSBK Race 2

15:15 – WorldSSP Race 2

TV8 TV schedules

Saturday 21st September

19:00 – WorldSBK Race 1 (delayed)

Sunday 22nd September

18:00 – WorldSBK Superpole Race (delayed)

19:00 – WorldSBK Race 2 (delayed)