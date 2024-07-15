No time to rest, back on track! With the Most round, the Superbike World Championship faces its first back-to-back of the season and, a week after the Toprak-show at Donington, the Czech track awaits the production-derived bikes. Will Razgatlioglu confirm his dominance or will he have to deal with the opponents who will be getting closer?

In Most, the BMW rider arrives as the leader with an even greater advantage over his opponents, after having scored his second consecutive hat-trick. First Misano, then Donington were the scene of the Turk’s domination, who never left the first position, in particular last weekend in Great Britain.

But watch out for Nicolò Bulega, who has been constantly behind him and who arrives at the Most round as a direct pursuer in the championship. After a solid Donington, in fact, the rookie of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team jumped into second place overall, overtaking his teammate Alvaro Bautista. Not a memorable event, the English one, for the reigning world champion, who will seek redemption in Most.

Last year in the Czech Republic, Jonathan Rea, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista shared the win in Race 1, Superpole Race and Race 2 respectively. Will the Northern Irishman be able to continue on the positive line seen in Donington? This weekend he showed good solidity on the Yamaha and was more combative than we have seen in a long time. Can he return to the podium? It will not be an easy task because, if the championship leader wants to monopolise the first position, the midfield battle is wide open and sees more than half the grid fighting for the top 10.

To find out what happens in the Czech weekend, you can follow all the action live on Sky Sport MotoGP HD (channel 208) starting from Friday. TV8 will broadcast the two races on Sunday and the Superpole Race on a delayed basis.

Sky Sport MotoGP TV Schedule (channel 208)

Friday 19th July

10:20-11:05 – WorldSBK FP1

11:20-12:00 – WorldSSP FP

15:00-15:45 – WorldSBK FP2

16:00-16:40 – WorldSSP Superpole

Saturday 20th July

11:00-11:15 – WorldSBK Superpole

14:00 WorldSBK Race 1

15:15 – WorldSSP Race 2

Sunday 21st July

11:00 – WorldSBK Superpole Race

2.00pm – WorldSBK Race 2

TV8 TV schedules

Saturday 20th July

2.00pm – WorldSBK Race 1

Sunday 21st July

13:00 – Superpole Race (delayed)

2.00pm – WorldSBK Race 2