The wait is over and we are approaching the first race weekend of the season: the Superbike world championship restarts and does so right where it finished in 2022. Phillip Island is the scene of the inaugural round of 2023 and this week we have already seen some ‘ action with the last session of winter testing. Thanks to the tests carried out between Monday and Tuesday, Pirelli already has clear ideas on what to offer teams and riders for this first race weekend.

Phillip Island is the most demanding track ever for the tyres, subjected to great effort. Therefore, the sole tire supplier has decided to opt for standard solutions on the front and medium compound development solutions on the rear. It is therefore simply a question of confirming the choices already made last November, when the last round of 2022 was held in Australia. For the Phillip Island round, there will be two solutions for the front and three for the rear.

As for the front, Pirelli brings two new solutions to the 2023 range, the SC1 and the SC2. The first compound is the A0674 specification which was already used last year and which was the most used type of tire ever, making it the new standard SC1 for this reason. Like the SC1, the SC2 is also known to pilots, who used it in 2022 with the development specification A0843.

As for the rear, the riders will have the development SC1 A1126 (SC1-A), which already last year was the most exploited option at Phillip Island. This development solution has a more robust structure than the standard one, designed to be used even at high temperatures. Drivers will also be able to choose the development SC1 B0152 (SC1-B), which represents an evolution of the structure of the already known A1126 compound. Finally, the standard SC0 will also be available for the rear, which represents the softest solution and which is only used in qualifying and in the Superpole Race.

Giorgio Barbier, Pirelli Moto Racing Director, states: “We are satisfied with how these two days of testing went. The solutions we have brought for this first round are the same ones already used on this track three months ago so the riders already knew them quite well even if, it should be remembered, last year it rained, there was only one race on dry and the temperatures were in any case always quite low, up to 20 degrees less than in this year’s tests. Now we’re back racing towards the end of the austral summer so the climate is decidedly milder. The riders did a good job in these two days of testing by trying all the solutions we brought, including the standard SC0 rear which they can use as a qualifying tire and possibly for the 10 laps of the Superpole Race. However, Phillip Island remains a very treacherous and demanding circuit for the tires due to its layout and asphalt characteristics which can be significantly exacerbated in the event of high temperatures”.