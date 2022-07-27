The Suzuka 8 Hours is undoubtedly one of the most important and renowned endurance events on two wheels and this year it returns after the stop caused by the pandemic. Leon Haslam will be one of the big names taking part in the event, which is why he will be forced to miss the World Superbike Most round. The Pedercini team thus ran for cover, deciding to call Ryan Vickers.

The Briton, currently engaged in the BSB, will make his debut on the world stage just this weekend in the Czech Republic. For Vickers it is a good opportunity, which he takes advantage of after being called by the Pedercini team, found himself discovered due to the early departure of Haslam to Japan. Despite Vickers making his debut in World Superbike, he already has experience with Kawasaki, having obtained a fourth position at Thruxton as best result and having closed the 2021 BSB season in 12th place in the overall standings.

“I am really excited about this weekend as I will be joining Team Pedercini Racing for a wildcard opportunity in Most,” says Ryan Vickers. “It has always been my goal to race in World Superbike and to have this little taste is fantastic, so a big thank you to Lucio, Guim and everyone else involved. Thanks also to Faye Ho for giving me this opportunity! I will enjoy this weekend and learn as much as possible from this experience. See you in Most. “

Lucio Pedercini explains: “We regret not being able to race with Leon as planned in the Czech Republic, but we fully understand his obligations with Kawasaki in relation to the Suzuka 8 Hours. We are part of the Kawasaki family and if Leon can help them in Japan we will be very happy. However, we are thrilled to welcome young British driver Ryan Vickers to the team for the Most round. He has shown a good pace in BSB and we look forward to working with him in Most. “