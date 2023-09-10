The world champion of Ducati wins race 2 alone on the French track of Magny-Cours. Alvaro Bautista dominates already at the start of the race, but a red flag after an accident, fortunately without consequences, between Scott Redding And Dominique Aegerter , temporarily stops the games. New departure, Bautista he clears the air lap after lap, winning by almost 6″ over the Yamaha Turk Toprak Razgatlioglu . The six-time world champion from Kawasaki was third Jonathan Rea . Next up, fourth Andrea Locatelli who precedes the American’s BMW on the R1 Garrett Gerloff and the Ducatis of Axel Bassani and of Daniel Petrucci . The Australian was eighth Remy Gardner Honda’s Spaniard, ninth Xavi Vierge the German closes the top ten Philipp Oettl .

Twenty-one laps. Starting from the front row, as per the result of the Superpole Race, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea with the Spaniard starting well. The crash of Redding and Aegerter in turn 5 after three laps leads to the Red flag: race interrupted, no consequences for the drivers. Race reduced to 17 laps with Redding sanctioned with a double long lap penalty. We start again and Bautista takes the lead followed by Rea and Razgatlioglu, Rinaldi, Bassani and Locatelli. The Turk passes Rea and is second. Eighth Petrucci. Stretch Bautista. With 13 laps to go Bautista has an advantage of more than two seconds over the Yamaha Turk. Rea moves into second place. The top positions do not change with ten laps to go with Bautista taking the lead, more than three seconds behind Rea. Locatelli, fourth, and Petrucci, sixth, advance with eight laps to go. Razgatlioglu overtakes Rea and regains second place while Rinaldi retires. Battle between Rea and Razgatlioglu for second place with two laps to go with the Turk coming out on top. Bautista wins ahead of Razgatlioglu and Rea. Fourth Locatelli followed by Gerloff, Bassani, Petrucci, Gardner, Vierge and Oettl.