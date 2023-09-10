The Spaniard from Ducati wins solo on the French circuit, ahead of the Turk from Yamaha and the Briton from Kawasaki. Locatelli fourth, Rinaldi forced to retire
The world champion of Ducati wins race 2 alone on the French track of Magny-Cours. Alvaro Bautista dominates already at the start of the race, but a red flag after an accident, fortunately without consequences, between Scott Redding And Dominique Aegerter, temporarily stops the games. New departure, Bautista he clears the air lap after lap, winning by almost 6″ over the Yamaha Turk Toprak Razgatlioglu. The six-time world champion from Kawasaki was third Jonathan Rea. Next up, fourth Andrea Locatelli who precedes the American’s BMW on the R1 Garrett Gerloff and the Ducatis of Axel Bassani and of Daniel Petrucci. The Australian was eighth Remy GardnerHonda’s Spaniard, ninth Xavi Viergethe German closes the top ten Philipp Oettl.
Twenty-one laps. Starting from the front row, as per the result of the Superpole Race, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea with the Spaniard starting well. The crash of Redding and Aegerter in turn 5 after three laps leads to the Red flag: race interrupted, no consequences for the drivers. Race reduced to 17 laps with Redding sanctioned with a double long lap penalty. We start again and Bautista takes the lead followed by Rea and Razgatlioglu, Rinaldi, Bassani and Locatelli. The Turk passes Rea and is second. Eighth Petrucci. Stretch Bautista. With 13 laps to go Bautista has an advantage of more than two seconds over the Yamaha Turk. Rea moves into second place. The top positions do not change with ten laps to go with Bautista taking the lead, more than three seconds behind Rea. Locatelli, fourth, and Petrucci, sixth, advance with eight laps to go. Razgatlioglu overtakes Rea and regains second place while Rinaldi retires. Battle between Rea and Razgatlioglu for second place with two laps to go with the Turk coming out on top. Bautista wins ahead of Razgatlioglu and Rea. Fourth Locatelli followed by Gerloff, Bassani, Petrucci, Gardner, Vierge and Oettl.
SBK MAGNY-COURS: RACE 2 CLASSIFICATION
Here is the result (top ten) of the last race of the Superbike weekend:
- A. Bautista (Spain – Ducati) 27’32″363
- T. Razgatlioglu (Türkiye – Yamaha) +5.893
- J. Rea (Great Britain – Kawasaki) +6,779
- A. Locatelli (Italy – Yamaha) +10,978
- G. Gerloff (USA – BMW) +11,482
- A. Bassani (Italy – Ducati) +15,258
- D. Petrucci (Italy – Ducati) +17,578
- R. Gardner (Australia – Yamaha) +19,576
- X. Vierge (Spain – Honda) +19,937
- P. Oettl (Germany – Ducati) +19,986
Superpole race
Toprak Razgatlioglu wins the Superpole Race on the Magny-Cours track ahead of Alvaro Bautista And Jonathan Rea. Fourth place for Andrea Locatelli ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Dominique Aegerter. Seventh Loris Baz, followed by the Italian Axel Bassani and the Spanish Xavi Vierge. Out of the game Michael Ruben Rinaldi hit in turn 5 by his teammate while he was in first position.
SBK Magny-Cours: DRIVER RANKING
The ranking (top five) of the Superbike world championship riders after race 2:
- A. Bautista (Ducati) 467
- T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) 410
- J. Rea (Kawasaki) 290
- A. Locatelli (Yamaha) 256
- A. Bassani (Ducati) 219
SBK Magny-Cours: MANUFACTURERS’ RANKING
The constructors’ ranking of the Superbike world championship after race 2:
- Ducati 518 points
- Yamaha 436 points
- Kawasaki 311 points
- BMW 167 points
- Honda 153 points
