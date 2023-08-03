At the end of this season, Andrea Iannone’s disqualification expired, forced to remain “in the pits” after the doping case that had seen him involved at the end of 2019. The rider from Vasto could restart from Superbike and it is no longer a secret that both in negotiations to return from the door of the series-derived championship, where it would be highly coveted.

The team in pole position to have The Maniac inside his garage is Goeleven, with whom he is in discussions about being able to compete in the 2024 season. Iannone would thus return to competition astride the Ducati Panigale V4R, which at the moment is undoubtedly the best bike in the championship. If at first it seemed that Andrea was very close to Barni, the team led by Marco Barnabò reversed the possibility of putting a second bike, thus placing Iannone alongside Petrucci, who seems to be confirmed again next year.

This is where Goeleven comes into play, permanently in the championship with just one bike entrusted to Philipp Oettl since last year. “It’s true, we’re talking to Andrea,” says Denis Sacchetti, Goeleven team manager on the worldsbk.com website. “We think he is a very talented driver and that he deserves another chance in motorsport. Let’s talk to him and see what can happen. At the moment we have several options, so we will have to see what happens in the next few days or weeks.”

“I think the dream of a private team is always to have two bikes, because it’s a complete team,” reveals Sacchetti, who has no doubts that a second bike can be a dream. “You have double emotion, everything is doubled. It’s anyone’s dream, we’re working on this and we’d like to have two bikes. It’s not easy, because you also need a double budget, so I don’t know if it will be possible as early as next year or we’ll have to wait a little longer. I hope to achieve this as soon as possible. Iannone and Rinaldi? Well, for a satellite team it would be a big dream! But it’s not easy, I think it’s just a dream at the moment.”

But now we need to focus on the current season, there are four appointments left at the end of the championship and with Oettl there are clear objectives: “We continue to work, our goal is always the same. We want to get back to the top 10 permanently and aim to make the top 5 where it is possible and where we have the opportunity to get a result. The feeling with the rider is good, also with the team… we all work well. We try our best to improve our situation and do the best we can. The Aragon tests at the end of the month? We’re talking about it, I don’t know if we’ll go, but I think we’ll decide in the coming weeks.”