A life of excess and difficulty, a life that is dying out soon. We are talking about Anthony Gobert, an Australian rider who raced in Superbike, 500c and the Suzuka 8 Hours during the 1990s and who is now dying due to an illness. The news was given by brothers Aaron and Alex, also pilots. Through social media, the status of Anthony is communicated, who is currently hospitalized and is receiving palliative care for the advanced state of the disease.

“It is with great sadness that I announce that Anthony is currently hospitalized for palliative care and is in the final stages of his life after a short illness – we will provide any updates in due course,” Aron's post read. “At this difficult time, the videos of Anthony released during this extremely troubled period of his life are deeply troubling, however, on Anthony's behalf, we must thank his many supporters.”

Gobert remained in the hearts of fans despite not having won world titles. There are only eight successes that he has achieved in the Superbike World Championship, but his talent has fascinated many people, as has his very particular personality. Big surprise at Phillip Island in 1994 with the Kawasaki, he took pole, a podium and a victory on his debut, earning the affection of the fans of the production derivatives.

In 1997 and 1998 he was disqualified for doping, then returned in 1999 and raced with Ducati. But this was only the beginning of Gobert's decline: the wildness of his life had made him a pilot of times gone by in the eyes of many, but soon other problems began to arise which led him to abandon his racing career. Alcohol and drug abuse were a sentence for Anthony, who returned to the limelight in 2019 not for his exploits on the track but for ending up in intensive care due to a fight.

The Australian driver, in fact, was hit at his home with a baseball bat, a settling of scores after a fight in a restaurant. Two years later, the news that his brother Aaron had found him after a year and a half of searching. Not a piece of news, not a contact. Through fundraising it was possible to find a house in Sydney for Anthony, who had no home at the time.

Now the disease forces him to a bed, where he is given palliative care, the last stage when all hope is over.