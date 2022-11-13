An almost perfect season for Ducati: with the exception of MotoAmerica, the Red from Borgo Panigale won all the titles up for grabs, from CIV to MotoGP, finishing with a flourish with Superbike. Today in Mandalika, Alvaro Bautista became world champion, winning his first title in the world championship of production derivatives and bringing Ducati back to the top of the world after more than eleven years of fasting.

The last world championship in Superbike dates back to 2011, at the time won with Carlos Checa. But at the end of 2022, Gigi Dall’Igna can be considered more than satisfied with the work done in recent years, which is finally bearing fruit. The General Manager of Ducati Corse is reaping all that he has sown with sacrifices and bitter morsels swallowed. But 2022 will certainly be a year he will hardly forget: “It’s a crazy season and the best ever for Ducati. Obviously, winning the riders’ title in MotoGP and Superbike was not an easy thing at all ”.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, World Champion Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Immediately after the Ducati party in Valencia, Dall’Igna flew to Indonesia to be able to be present on the day of Bautista’s glory. Despite the perplexities of many, Ducati’s General Manager had trusted the Alvaro-V4 duo and the facts proved that he was right: “Alvaro did an incredible job with the whole team and with the bike. I immediately understood that it would be a different year than 2019, Alvaro was as fast as three years ago, but this time he proved to be much more focused and concentrated, avoiding every single mistake. This set of things allowed me to understand that 2022 would be the right year ”.

“He started strong from the first race, winning and proving to be constant. In addition, he has grown over the course of the season, making important steps forward that have allowed him to win the World Cup. We are here to win the World Cup and in the end Bautista’s was the best choice ”, Dall’Igna explained bluntly. The title won in Mandalika is therefore the best answer that could be given to those who had questioned the choice to return to renew their confidence despite a complicated 2019.