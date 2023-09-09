The first day of action on the track at Magny-Cours opened in the name of Jonathan Rea, with the Briton able to set the best time in the combined classification of the two free practice sessions. However, behind the Kawasaki champion, there was a rider who had proven particularly competitive on the flying lap, obtaining second position in both sessions on Friday: Garrett Gerloff.

After finding a good base on the first day, the American put together a perfect lap in the fight for the Superpole on Saturday morning, not only achieving the best time, but also setting a new track record. His best time came almost like a bolt from the blue: if up to that point the times had been quite high with the two Kawasakis setting the pace, four minutes from the checkered flag the BMW rider lowered the limit to about half a second, recording a time of 1:35.453 which earned him pole position.

For Gerloff it is the first pole of his career and he is also the first American to conquer the most coveted position on the starting grid since 2011, when John Hopkins won at Silverstone. Behind him, Alvaro Bautista will start, having been limited on Friday by a poor feeling with the bike and a stomach virus that had weakened him physically. However, after a night of complete rest, the Spaniard returned to form, even finding better sensations aboard his Panigale V4R, so much so that he ended the last free practice session in the lead.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In qualifying, the Ducati rider missed pole by just 59 thousandths, being able to complain about a small mistake when braking at the penultimate corner, the one before the final chicane, with the bike disorganized during braking. However, it was still an excellent starting position for the Spaniard, given that the main objective was to start as far up the grid as possible in order to avoid traffic in the first few laps.

Behind them will be the other Ducati of the Aruba team, that of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, capable of snatching a valid position for the front row in the final minutes of the session after setting the best time in the second free practice session on Friday. However, at this point the gap from the top is already starting to become more significant, with the Italian more than three and a half tenths behind Gerloff.

Fourth time for Toprak Razgatlioglu with Yamaha, about four tenths from the time that earned the American from BMW the Superpole, while Jonathan Rea will start behind him. After momentarily taking the lead of the session by clocking a time of 1:35.959, the Kawasaki rider was unable to improve further, thus remaining more than half a second off the top. Good performance for Loris Baz, sixth with the other BMW, ahead of Andrea Locatelli, Alex Lowes, Danilo Petrucci and Scott Redding.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

For the Italian it is another top ten, thus confirming the good indications shown on Friday, with a gap that puts him in the mix considering that only another tenth would have been enough for the second row. Slightly different story for Redding, who slipped during the session after trying to take a wider trajectory on the dirt: the Briton immediately got up without suffering any particular consequences, but from that moment on he was unable to improve significantly.

Just outside the top ten was Philipp Oettl, who at the end of the third session on Saturday morning was slowed down by a technical problem on his car. The first Honda of Iker Lecuona was only fourteenth, while Xavi Vierge, back on track after the bruises suffered yesterday, did not go beyond sixteenth place.

Alex Bassani further behind, nineteenth. After yesterday’s bad crash in the first free practice session, the Italian was unable to run continuously, also given the technical problem recorded in the opening minutes of the last session before the Superpole, thus arriving at qualifying almost blindly. Closing the group are Lorenzo Baldassarri, Hannes Soomer, Hafizh Syahrin, Isaac Vinales and Oliver Konig.