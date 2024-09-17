Dominique Aegerter has not yet recovered from the injury he suffered at the end of August while training in Austria, so he will also be forced to miss the Mantua round, the penultimate event of the 2024 Superbike World Championship.

After Alessandro Del Bianco rode the Yamaha of Team GRT at Magny-Cours, where he also had the satisfaction of finishing tenth in Race 1, Marvin Fritz will share the garage with Remy Gardner on the Italian circuit.

The Austrian rider, an old acquaintance of the SBK World Championship, has been missing since the Portimao round in 2022, in which he took part as a wild card. He also took part in two races in the World Championship in 2021, with a tenth place in the Most round which is currently the best result of his career in the category.

Last season he raced in the Endurance World Championship, again for Yamaha, alongside Nicolò Canepa and Karel Hanika, with whom he was vice-world champion, recently placing fourth in the Bol d’Or, the race that concluded the championship last weekend.

“First of all, I wish Dominique a speedy recovery! I can’t wait to be in Cremona to race with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team. Riding the Yamaha R1 in the World Superbike Championship is like a dream for me,” commented Fritz.

“I will have to adapt to a lot of things as my last wild card was in 2022 in Portimao and a lot of things have changed but I will try to enjoy the weekend and do my best, having no pressure. I am looking forward to meeting the whole team, I am confident that it will be a good experience,” he added.

Delbianco will also be in the game in Cremona, but this time he will return to action as a wild card, riding the R1 of the Motoxracing WorldSBK Team.

Alessandro Delbianco, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images