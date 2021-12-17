The debut of Iker Lecuona in the role of the Superbike rider he did not go in the best way. The new Honda HRC rider was in fact forced to stop the first test on the CBR 1000 RR-R in the middle of the second day.

Yesterday morning, the Spaniard was the protagonist of a bad highside at turn 12, which at first led him to be cautious and not to return to the track to undergo all the usual checks.

In the evening, Honda then spread the news that unfortunately for its new official rider the three-day Andalusian race ended early, due to the presence of a fracture in the little finger of his right hand.

“I finish the first test with the CBR 1000 RR-R after an accident at turn 12, in which I broke my little finger. Now I have to think about recovering to give everything next year”, wrote the former MotoGP rider, leaving a short message on his Instagram profile.

For Honda, however, the test continues today, in which it will be on track with its teammate, the other rookie Xavi Vierge. Lecuona, on the other hand, will have to wait until 2022 to get back on his bike.