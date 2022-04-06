After closing his spell with Honda at the end of the 2021 season, Leon Haslam made the decision to return to BSB, where he was champion in 2018 with Lee Hardy Racing’s Kawasaki.

An announcement came after there had been speculations related to a possible stay of Haslam in the paddock of the World Championship with Pedercini, who last year had lined up two ZX-10RR, but was downsized to a single bike for 2022, entrusting it to Loris Cresson.

This morning, however, it was announced that the Belgian will be joined by Haslam in four rounds this season, with the British taking to the track at Misano, Donington Park, Most and Portimao.

“Leon returning to our team allows us to create a perfect match. We both still have so much to say in the World Championship paddock and we can’t wait to thrill the public in four Rounds of pure passion!” team principal Lucio Pedercini.

“Thanks to our experience and his skills, we are confident that we will do battle and hope to bring home some good results as we have done in the past. It will undoubtedly be a lot of fun,” he added.

Haslam ran only one race with Pedercini, the last in 2016 in Qatar (photo above), achieving a top five finish in what was his return to the World Championship after his first farewell at the end of 2015.

Subsequently, he made a few more appearances with Team Puccetti in 2017 and 2018, also climbing the podium in the home race at Donington Park, before being signed by the Kawasaki factory team to return full-time to the World Championship in 2019.

“I’m super excited. I’ve known Lucio for many years and actually raced against him when I started. I did a one off wildcard with the team in Qatar a few years ago and managed to finish in the top five; I have a lots of good memories that bind me to these colors, ”Haslam said.

“Being able to come back and race with them again after all these years is really exciting for me and I hope we can get some good results together. The goal is obviously BSB, but we have been able to find a solution that suits me. will see him returning to WorldSBK for these four Rounds and I can’t wait, “he concluded.