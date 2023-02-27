If last year’s Mandalika round was the penultimate round of the season, this year it’s the second round of the year, the Superbike returns to Indonesia after a short time and the information on the track is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Based on the data collected last November, Pirelli has announced the choices of tires that will be supplied during this second race weekend.

The heat is certainly a determining factor in the choice of tyres, however the Mandalika track is not excessively abrasive, therefore the sole tire supplier has decided to opt for softer compounds compared to last year. In fact, in 2022 we saw the use of the medium SC1, which this year is being replaced by the extra soft SCQ. The track resurfacing works had just been finished when SBK returned to Mandalika and the data collected was fundamental.

Also pay attention to the variable rain, it won’t be so difficult to see wet sessions and races given that this is the rainy season in Indonesia. For this reason, Pirelli will also bring the wet solutions that we already saw last weekend in Australia.

As for the front, the riders will have two solutions available, the medium SC1 and the hard SC2, both standard. The first option was appreciated and used in every round by all the pilots, in specification A0674. The second option, in specification A0843, was the most used last year due to the track layout, which tends to put more stress on the front. An intermediate solution and a wet solution are also ready.

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

As for the rear, the options brought by Pirelli will be three, with the first two constantly present and the addition of the extra soft already mentioned. The riders will be able to choose the super soft SCX-A in specification B0800, the only one developed for this round which debuted last year at Magny-Cours. The soft SC0 will then be available, which was the most used solution in the race last year at Mandalika. Then joins the extra soft SCQ, which can be used in Superpole and Superpole Race. Also in this case the intermediate and wet solutions are ready (two options, SCR1 and SCR2).

Giorgio Barbier, Pirelli Moto Racing Director, stated: “Last year the resurfacing work on the Mandalika circuit was completed a few days before the round and, not knowing the characteristics of the new asphalt, we had decided to also bring rear tires a little ‘ more protected from a wear point of view: the selection consisted of SCX B0800, SC0 and SC1. However, we have seen that the SC1 was practically never used because with high asphalt temperatures it was unable to offer the grip that the SC0 was able to guarantee, which is why it was the choice of choice for the races” .

“For this year we have decided to confirm the SC0 and SCX B0800 by adding the SCQ for qualifying and the Superpole Race. At the front, confirm SC1 and SC2. We will therefore rely almost exclusively on standard tyres, the ones that all motorcyclists can regularly buy on the market. In this period, in Indonesia, it is the rainy season so we could also go back to see the wet tires already used in Australia in action ”, he concludes.