FHO Racing, run by Faye Ho, currently competes in the British Superbike Championship with Peter Hickman and Josh Brookes, as well as racing on the roads at the North West 200 and the TT.

Hickman won four races at this year’s TT, including the Senior TT, aboard his BMW, which the team managed to prepare on the morning of the final day of the event after battling problems for a fortnight.

The Brit also won both races of the Superstock class on an FHO-run BMW, setting a new all-time TT lap record of 136.358mph on his way to victory in the second race of the week.

The fourth win came in the Supertwin class on his Yamaha R7, taking his career tally on the Isle of Man to 13.

Brookes’ return to the TT, for the first time since 2018, ended with the Australian taking a podium finish in the second Supertwin race and a fifth place in the Senior TT.

FHO made a wild card appearance in World SBK last season at the Donington round where Hickman finished 22nd, 16th and 19th in the three races.

Speaking to Motorsport.com during the TT, Faye Ho said she is considering returning her team to the SBK paddock for a round later in the season, pointing to Imola as a potential destination.

“Yes, we’ll probably consider a race,” he said of the prospect of FHO participating in a World Championship event in 2023. “I think the guys like Imola a lot.”

“So, I might consider this event. It doesn’t clash with British Superbikes. So, we’ll see if it’s possible to do that. But then we’ll see.”

Peter Hickman Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Hickman contested two WSBK rounds last year, including contesting the Czech Most event in place of the injured Michael van der Mark.

After finishing 22nd and 19th in the first two races of the weekend, Hickman scored points in the third race, taking the checkered flag in 14th position.

FHO currently sits third in the BSB standings, with Josh Brookes winning two out of three races.

Hickman is 11th in the standings and is heading into this weekend’s Knockhill race with a best result of fourth place.