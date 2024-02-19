The World Superbike race week began with the final tests at Phillip Island, which today saw only the Supersport take to the track due to the failure of the Pirelli tires to arrive due to the blockage of the Suez Canal. However, the tests ended with a big scare due to Peter Biesiekirski's bad fall.

The Althea team driver hit a highside at Turn 2 in the final stages of the day's testing, suffering a head injury and concussion. The Pole remained conscious, but was transported by helicopter to Melbourne Hospital for further checks. Biesiekirski will remain under observation for one night, in order to carry out new tests and further investigations.

While awaiting news on Biesiekirski's condition, the Supersport tests continued after the red flag caused by the Pole's crash. The best time was set by Yari Montella, who preceded Federico Caricasulo at the end of the day.

Record for the two Italian drivers, separated by just 62 thousandths and the only ones to lap in 1'31”. The top 3 speak Italian, with Stefano Manzi in third place, three tenths behind. Good start for Adrian Huertas, who on board the Aruba team Ducati finished the tests with the fourth fastest time, behind the Italian trio. Fifth time for Valentin Debise, called upon to make a comeback for the Evan Bros team, while Can Oncu was sixth. Lucas Mahias was seventh ahead of Marcel Schrotter, while Tom Booth-Amos and Jorge Navarro rounded out the top 19 in ninth and tenth place respectively.