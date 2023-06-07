Blond curls covered by a hat and an open and sincere smile: this is how Axel Bassani introduces himself to Motorsport.com, who met him at Misano on the occasion of the fifth round of the Superbike season. The world championship, the races, his future and that of the championship… Axel talked about himself in a long interview in which he addressed various topics.

Author of a very solid first part of the season, the Motocorsa rider arrived at Misano with the determination to do well and ended the weekend on a high note, with an excellent third position. The expectations he had told us about (here the first part of the exclusive interview) have been met and now it’s time to look ahead. His strength comes from the mental step he has taken and which he talks about, among other things, in the second part of this interview.

The step you took in these races is also important from a future perspective, especially from a mental point of view.

“Definitely, because you can handle yourself. You know, sometimes you arrived tired and panicked a bit because maybe you had to compete and you asked yourself ‘oh my God, now how do I do it’. Instead, now you know what you need and you try to manage your energies a little throughout the weekend”.

Does this then affect the tranquility with which you then deal with the technical aspect? Where you can’t get there with the bike, can you make up for it with your head? Let’s think of the regulatory limit on engine revs taken away from Ducati in Barcelona. How much did you suffer from it?

“We independents have suffered more than the officers. However, if I used to take it more, now I say to myself ‘ok, that’s it. We try to do with what we have.’ You change in that aspect and I’ve improved here too, you can say ‘I don’t like it, but it’s the same for everyone and let’s see what we can do’”.

Despite the technical difficulties, you always manage to be the best of the independents or in any case to compete with Dominique Aegerter, who is indeed a rookie in SBK, but also a very experienced rider and a two-time world champion…

“Aegerter is a rookie, but he is a very special rookie. He won in Supersport twice, he also won the MotoE and did many years in the world championship with Moto2. So he has a lot, a lot of experience. In fact, when you fight at it it’s not easy, because you see that he’s a rider who knows what he’s doing. We were ahead of him in Barcelona, ​​then the weekend went a bit wrong. However we played it, he’s strong, but we’re not doing badly either!”.

Just you and Dominique are two “precious pieces” of the 2024 market. Does it do you honor to be one of the protagonists of the market movements for next season?

“Yes, I’m happy. But you are even if something finally comes. Every year they talk about me, but then we always collect very little. So let’s hope this is the good year and that an official saddle finally arrives. It’s what you need to fight for the championship, let’s try to earn it and we’ll see what happens.”

Axel Bassani, Motocorsa Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After Misano, the season will continue for a long time because it’s still long. We will also return to Imola, so a new home round.

“I think Imola will be tough. I have to be honest, I don’t like it that much. I’ve always struggled there a bit, but let’s see. I’m going back after several years, the last time was in 2019 with the CIV. Let’s see, maybe if I go fast right away I like the track (smiles, ed). It will certainly help us because we Italians have traveled more than the others. But it is not a simple track. However, it can work in our favor because no one has tested or shot us. Usually, when we hit the track without anyone turning us first we’re always a little bit ahead because everything levels out. Even the officers are in a bit more difficulty because they don’t have much data. So it could also be good for us as a track”.

Speaking of the Italian championship and the preparatory categories, there is a lot of discussion about the future of the Supersport 300. You who come from a stock training background, do you think it is right to go back to this conception from a future perspective?

“I think they should introduce it again. I raced in both Superstock 600 and Superstock 1000. You needed it because you had a basic bike, with basic tyres. We were all almost at the same level and in the meantime you entered and learned the slopes, you began to get to know your opponents. They were good categories, for me they took away an important slice of what Superbike is. There were many teams, many riders and they took away some of the show. It’s a shame and I hope he comes back in the future because Supersport 300 is a category that I can’t really understand, I have to be honest. You see many riders who come up from the 300 and there is diversity. There are those who go, those who struggle a lot… it’s still a motorcycle that has few horsepower, it doesn’t go very much and it doesn’t lead you to understand how you can go around with big bikes. It’s not like the Moto3, for example, which rides really fast, almost like the 600. It would be important to go back to how it used to be, there was already a good package and I don’t understand why they changed it”.

The Supersport 300 has also been at the center of numerous controversies by more expert riders who have also considered it excessively dangerous

“They’re all so attached because the bikes don’t go very well. They’re also very close in Moto3, but there the bikes weigh half as much, so the situation changes a lot. In 300 the bikes are big, they weigh almost as much as a 600 and if you all come together to brake in a group it starts to be really dangerous. So I don’t know, unfortunately in this case we riders can give our opinion, but we can’t decide anything”.

Axel Bassani, Motocorsa Racing Photo by: MotoCorsa Racing

Would you like the pilots to have more say in making decisions?

“Safe! Many times they ask us for opinions, but they are listened to up to a certain point. But not just here, just about everywhere. They always give importance to the show, but in my opinion there is a line that shouldn’t be crossed. Then it starts to get really dangerous, because we’re the ones going out on the track anyway.”

What would you change about the current Superbike?

“In the meantime, I’d shed some light on Superbike, because it’s a beautiful category, the level is very high because there are really strong riders. Giving more importance and image, because it’s not advertised as it should and people still don’t know it as they should. That’s a bit missing in my opinion, because then the format isn’t bad. I don’t like the Superpole Race, but that’s my personal taste. For the rest it’s a pity, because you’re having fun and the riders are still a bit old-fashioned”.

You’re a bit old-fashioned, because you’re one of those that Superbike enthusiasts like precisely because of the frankness, the spontaneity of saying what you think. Could it be your strong point?

“Yes, strong, but it can also backfire on me. Because you know, always saying what you think can be nice, but it can also hurt because not everyone likes telling the truth. So there are those who understand and appreciate you, but there are also those who would like to see the cinema, fairy tales, everything beautiful… but it’s not like that. I continue on my way, when I know I’ve told the truth I go to sleep peacefully in the evening and I’m fine with myself. I’m calm, then everyone has their own idea and I respect it. Then the level here is very high, there’s competitive tension and on the track maybe you look at each other with the other rider. But everything remains in the sporting sphere, the personal sphere does not interest me. When I talk about my opponents, I do it sporty. Personally, it’s a different thing.”